Lucid Group vs. Nikola: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Choice?

: LCID | Lucid Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LCID – Lucid Motors (LCID) and Nikola (NKLA) already enjoy multi-billion-dollar valuations but are yet to begin any meaningful shipments of electric vehicles (EVs). These high-risk bets have the potential to turn multibaggers in the upcoming decade given the accelerated transition towards the adoption of electric vehicles. But which is currently the better buy?.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Sep 23, 2021


Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have trailed the market in 2021, after a spectacular run in 2020. However, this current underperformance is providing an opportunity for investors to buy the dip, as the companies in this space remain poised for spectacular growth in the next decade.

Much of this growth is due to the shift towards clean energy solutions, supported by federal and state governments all around the world via subsidies and other benefits. This in turn will attract both legacy automobile players as well as new entrants into the EV market.

Today I will compare two EV stocks, Lucid Group (LCID) and Nikola (NKLA), to see which is a better buy right now.

Lucid Motors stock has gained momentum

Shares of Lucid Motors have gained 15% in the last month and are up 149% year to date, making it one of the top performers in 2021, among peers. A key driver of its upward spike was a research note by Bank of America analyst John Murphy. The analyst expects the experienced management team at Lucid Motors to comfortably navigate a competitive EV environment, making it one of the “most legitimate” start-ups in this space.

Murphy initiated coverage on Lucid Motors stock with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $30. LCID stock is currently trading at $25.28, valuing it at a market cap of $41 billion.

Lucid Motors is still pre-revenue but is expected to begin its first shipment of vehicles shortly. 

Further, the company has a product range that has excited EV enthusiasts which allows Lucid Motors to deliver on its lofty promises. Lucid Air has reportedly received 10,000 pre-orders and the company expects to end 2023 with a manufacturing capacity of 53,000 units annually. It will spend around $350 million in CAPEX in the next two years to enhance production capabilities. 

The Lucid Air has a range of 520 miles which is the longest among peers, providing it with an enviable competitive advantage.

Nikola has flattered to deceive

Shares of Nikola are down 27% year to date and trading 86% from record highs. During its second-quarter earnings call, Nikola spooked investors after the company slashed top-line estimates as supply chain issues and chip shortages continue to haunt automobile companies. 

Nikola now expects to deliver between 25 and 50 vehicles compared to its previous estimates of between 50 and 100 deliveries. It lowered revenue forecast to between $0 and $7.5 million for 2021, well below prior estimates of sales between $15 million and $30 million.

Wall Street however expects Nikola’s sales to touch $184.6 million in 2022 with an adjusted loss of $0.92 per share.

The verdict

Both Lucid Motors and Nikola are high-risk investments that might prove to be lucrative over the long run. The two companies will remain unprofitable for a few years before they benefit from economies of scale and improve profit margins. Further, investors should also consider the rising competition from legacy manufacturers who already have the resources to manufacture EVs and gain traction in a rapidly expanding market.

With that being said, I believe Lucid Motors is the better buy.  Not only did Lucid Air Snag the record 520-mile per charge EPA rating this month but Bank of America also launched coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.  Nikola, on the other hand, has grappled with management issues in the past, which has lowered investor confidence significantly.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

LCID shares were trading at $25.24 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.29 (+1.16%). Year-to-date, LCID has gained 152.15%, versus a 19.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LCIDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NKLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Keep Calm and Carry On

The stock market (SPY) took a scary turn on Monday as news of Evergrande culminated in a worldwide sell off. Now with a little time and perspective investors see this was more smoke than actual fire creating a buy the dip event. Why did this happen? And where do stocks head next? Read on for those answers and more below...
Sep 23, 2021 | 9:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Healthcare stocks saw renewed interest due to the onset of the pandemic, but It’s not only COVID that is driving returns. The Baby Boomer generation is getting older, which is resulting in increased demand for healthcare products and services. That’s why investors should consider adding undervalued healthcare stocks such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to their portfolio.
Sep 23, 2021 | 10:54am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Value Stocks to Buy While You Still Can

After outperforming from last fall into the spring, value stocks have been overtaken by growth stocks, but that is expected to change as the economic recovery continues. So, now is the time to start putting your money to work in undervalued companies that offer the potential for strong returns such as Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), HP Inc. (HPQ), and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI).
Sep 21, 2021 | 6:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Healthcare stocks saw renewed interest due to the onset of the pandemic, but It’s not only COVID that is driving returns. The Baby Boomer generation is getting older, which is resulting in increased demand for healthcare products and services. That’s why investors should consider adding undervalued healthcare stocks such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to their portfolio.
Sep 23, 2021 | 10:54am

Read More Stories

More Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LCID News