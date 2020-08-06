Chart of the Day: LivaNova (LIVN)

LIVN – Shares of LivaNova (LIVN) have been moving sideways. Learn the exact price point to buy or sell the stock.

By Christian Tharp
Aug 6, 2020

Shares of LivaNova (LIVN) have been moving sideways, within a trading range since April and a rectangle pattern has formed.

LivaNova is a medical device firm primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions, as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. The company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share on July 22. While this figure beat estimates, it was down 121.43% from the previous year. The company is looking forward to the full release of its advanced circulatory support product, LifeSPARC™ in the U.S.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of LIVN below with added notations:

  Chart of LIVN provided by TradingView

LIVN had been in a trading range for several weeks. During that period of time, the stock formed a resistance level at $58 (red) and a level of support at $45 (green).  At some point the stock will break one of these two levels created by the rectangle pattern.

A trader could buy LIVN after it surpasses the $58 resistance level with the expectation of a breakout.  And a trader could short LIVN if it breaks the $45 support level with the expectation of a breakdown.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

LIVN shares were trading at $47.17 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.21 (-0.44%). Year-to-date, LIVN has declined -37.47%, versus a 4.24% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


