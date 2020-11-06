Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The pandemic led to a virtual standstill in production across industries worldwide. With virtually non-existent demand, crude oil prices turned negative in April 2020, for the first time in history. However, the gradual recovery of the global economy since then, coupled with lower supply has led to a steady recovery in oil prices.

The United States has witnessed a steady recovery in the past couple of months, recording a seasonally adjusted annual growth rate of 33.1%in the third quarter. As emerging markets reel the benefit of an economic rebound, natural gas demand is expected to progressively improve in 2021.

An increase in the volume of industrial production, along with a rise in natural gas prices should allow natural gas companies like Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NFE), and EQT Corporation (EQT) to gain.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP)

CQP owns and operates regasification facilities for LNG production in Louisiana. Its regasification facilities have an infrastructure of five tanks storing approximately 17 billion cubic feet of LNG storage space along with a 94-mile pipeline.

Earlier this year, CQP raised approximately $2.0 billion through senior notes offering. The company plans to utilize a part of its net proceeds to redeem outstanding senior secured notes due 2021. This should help the company significantly reduce its interest burden because the interest borne by the older senior notes were higher than the newly issued secured senior notes.

CQP’s regasification revenue increased 1.5% year-over-year to $67 million in the third quarter ended September 2020.

The consensus EPS estimate of $2.37 for the next year indicates a 0.9% improvement year-over-year. Moreover, CQP beat the street EPS estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive. The consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion for the next year indicates a 6.6% growth from the same period last year. The stock has gained 8.2% over the past six months.

How does CQP stack up for the POWR Ratings?

A for Trade Grade

B for Buy & Hold Grade

A for Peer Grade

B for Overall POWR Rating.

The stock is also ranked #2 out of 56 stocks in the MLPs – Oil & Gas industry.

New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NFE)

NFE is an integrated energy infrastructure company operating LNG import terminals and facilities to supply natural gas across the world. It also delivers integrated turnkey energy solutions.

On October 26th, NFE announced that it has invested in H2Pro, an Israel-based company, for developing a low-cost and efficient green hydrogen production technology. This should help the company lower cost, achieve its goal of using hydrogen as a zero-emissions alternative to fossil fuels, thereby becoming a world leader in carbon-free power space.

On October 15th, NFE announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine National Oil Company for developing infrastructure to supply reliable, cost-effective power and natural gas in the Philippines. This should help the company generate higher revenues soon.

NFE’s third quarter (ended September 2020) revenue increased 44.7% sequentially to $136.90 million. Non-GAAP Operating margin rose 238.2% sequentially to $51.40 million.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.20for the fourth quarter ending December 2020 indicates a 350% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $166.21 million for the current quarter indicates a 138.3% increase year-over-year.

The stock has gained 140.5% year-to-date. NFE’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has a “Buy” rating with an “A” in Peer Grade and a “B” in Trade Grade. It is also ranked #1 out of 60 stocks in the Energy – Services industry.

EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT is a natural gas production company dealing in hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport. It also produces crude oil and natural gas liquids.

On October 31st, EQT announced that it raised approximately $350 million through senior notes offering. The company plans to utilize a part of its net proceeds to fund its recently announced acquisition of Chevron’s (CVX) upstream and midstream assets located in the Appalachian Basin for $735 million.

EQT’s third quarter (ended September 2020) total operating revenue from net cash settlements increased 55% year-over-year to $252.09 million. The company reported a free cash flow balance of $46.72 million for this period, indicating a significant improvement from the negative year-ago values.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.40for the next quarter ending March 2021 indicates a 185.7% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion for the next quarter indicates a 15.6% growth from the same period last year.

The stock has gained 30.8% year-to-date. EQT’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. It has an overall rating of “Buy” with an “A” in Trade Grade and Peer Grade. In the 97-stock Energy – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #2.

LNG shares were trading at $49.98 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.48 (+0.97%). Year-to-date, LNG has declined -18.16%, versus a 10.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

