The global gaming peripherals market is driven by the growing number of gaming enthusiasts in conjunction with the rising popularity of e-sports tournaments. The industry is further aided by the popularity of e-sports and other games, which have led to the launch of specialized gaming keyboards and gamepads.

The global gaming peripheral market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2024-2032.

Moreover, based on the rising need for a user-friendly interface, availability of hardware in a small size, and rising popularity, gaming consoles are likely to see rapid growth in the near future. An increasing number of dedicated players worldwide is driving the need for an improved gaming experience.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare two Technology – Hardware stocks, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR), to analyze which gaming peripheral stock has the edge ahead of their earnings.

The Case for Logitech International S.A. stock

Valued at $14.71 billion by market cap, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

On August 19, 2024, LOGI announced that it has partnered with Aimlabs, a platform developed by State Space Labs, Inc., to introduce The Gauntlet. This exciting new competition was part of the Global Logitech G PLAYDAYS initiative and features over $100,000 in cash and prizes for participants.

LOGI’s stock has gained 31.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $89.12.

In terms of the trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, LOGI’s 1.24x is 99.4% higher than the 0.62x industry average. Likewise, its 15.18% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 203.6% higher than the 5% industry average.

LOGI’s net sales for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024, came in at $1.09 billion, up 77.4% year-over-year. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 67% year-over-year to $182.44 million. Its non-GAAP net income increased 68.9% year-over-year to $174.63 million, and its non-GAAP net income per share grew 73.8% over the previous year’s quarter to $1.13.

Street expects LOGI’s revenue for the second quarter ending September 2024 to increase 5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion. Its EPS is expected to be $1.07 for the same quarter. Moreover, the company surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

LOGI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

LOGI has an A grade for Quality. It is ranked #14 out of 41 stocks in the Technology – Hardware industry.

The Case for Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock

Valued at $731.11 million by market cap, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components, and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

CRSR’s stock has declined 39.7% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $7.02.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, CRSR’s 24.78% is 50.3% lower than the 49.85% industry average. Likewise, its 1.95% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 80.4% lower than the industry average of 9.97%.

CRSR’s net revenue for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, declined 80.3% year-over-year to $261.30 million. The company’s net loss and net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of CRSR came in at $23.51 million and $0.28, up significantly from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Street expects CRSR’s revenue for the quarter ending September 2024 to decline 16.7% year-over-year to $302.44 million. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to decline 53% year-over-year to $0.06. Moreover, the company has failed to surpass consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

CRSR’s bleak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, translating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a D grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the same industry, CRSR is ranked #34.

The exponential rise in the popularity of esports and competitive gaming majorly drives the global gaming peripheral market. Professional and amateur gamers seek equipment that offers precision, responsiveness, and customization options to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the ever-evolving gaming landscape fuels a constant need for innovation in peripherals.

Both LOGI and CRSR stand to capitalize on these burgeoning industry trends. However, LOGI’s higher profitability and strong analysts’ sentiments favor it as the better gaming stock pick.

LOGI shares were trading at $89.19 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.10 (+0.11%). Year-to-date, LOGI has declined -6.18%, versus a 21.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

