Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 8, 2020

NYSE: LTM | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. News, Ratings, and Charts

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 8, 2020 are LTM, COTY, MAC, OXY, and CLR.

By StockNews Staff
Jun 8, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 8, 2020 are LTMCOTYMACOXY, and CLR. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Latam Airlines Group Sa (LTM) Daily Price Recap

Latam Airlines Group Sa came into today up 37.91% ($0.8) from the open of yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 62.08% from the day prior, and up 69.25% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Latam Airlines Group Sa.

Its dividend yield is higher than 72.07% of US dividend stocks.

Coty Inc (COTY) Daily Price Recap

Coty Inc closed yesterday up 22.24% ($1.13); this denotes the 4th day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 27.65% from the previous day (Saturday), and up 35.24% from Sunday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Coty Inc.

As for COTY’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 93.36% US dividend payers.

Macerich Co (MAC) Daily Price Recap

Macerich Co is up 17.65% ($1.97) since the day prior, marking the 6th day in a row it has gone up. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 4.4% from previous day, but up 229.07% from the Sunday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Macerich Co.

As for MAC’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 10.9% US dividend payers.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Daily Price Recap

Occidental Petroleum Corp closed the previous day up 17.36% ($3.61); this denotes the 6th day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 10.35% from the previous day (Saturday), and up 227.01% from Sunday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Its beta is lower than 0.88% of US dividend stocks.

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) Daily Price Recap

Continental Resources Inc came into today up 17.09% ($3.15) from the open of yesterday, marking the 6th day in a row an increase has occurred. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 2.73% from previous day, but up 44.46% from the Sunday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Continental Resources Inc.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than NA% of US dividend stocks.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

LTM shares . Year-to-date, LTM has declined -70.29%, versus a 1.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


