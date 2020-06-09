LTM – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 are LTM, SBAC, AU, PHI, and GOLD.

Latam Airlines Group Sa (LTM) Daily Price Recap

Latam Airlines Group Sa is up 10.31% ($0.3) since the previous day, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 19.45% from the day prior, and up 440.79% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Latam Airlines Group Sa.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 21.59% of US dividend stocks.

Sba Communications Corp (SBAC) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 4 day negative run has come for Sba Communications Corp, which finished yesterday up 4.62% ($13.61). The price move occurred on volume that was down 22.03% from the day prior, but up 20.32% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Sba Communications Corp.

As for SBAC’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately NA% US dividend payers.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, which started today off at 24.6 US dollars, up 4.33% ($1.02) from yesterday. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 2.17% from the day before — and down 31.06% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd below illustrates.

As for AU’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 98.2% US dividend payers.

PLDT Inc (PHI) Daily Price Recap

PLDT Inc is up 3.38% ($0.79) since yesterday, marking a reversal from the day prior — and the end of a 5 day negative run. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 3.83% from previous day, but down 11.1% from the Monday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of PLDT Inc.

As for PHI’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 92.69% US dividend payers.

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) Daily Price Recap

Barrick Gold Corp came into today up 3.27% ($0.77) from the open of yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 35.16% from the day prior, and up 3.37% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Barrick Gold Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for GOLD, its higher than that of 18.22% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

LTM shares . Year-to-date, LTM has declined -67.23%, versus a 0.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

