Castor Maritime vs. Matson: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?

NYSE: MATX | Matson, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MATX – The shipping industry was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But global ports are witnessing rising traffic this year and there is a shortage in the supply of shipping containers, which signals increasing demand. Amid this turnaround, we think it could be wise to evaluate two established players in the shipping industry—Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Matson (MATX)—to determine which of these two stocks is a better buy now. Read on for such an evaluation.

Ananyo Guha NiyogiBy Ananyo Guha Niyogi

May 6, 2021


Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Matson, Inc. (MATX) are two established players in the shipping industry. They provide ocean transportation services. Based in Cyprus, CTRM provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. MATX, headquartered in Hawaii, operates through two segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics.

Shipping companies were hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic owing to global travel restrictions and and industrial production slowdown. But many of them appear to now be on a path of recovery this year. According to Statista, roughly 80% of the goods are transported by ships. Because the industry is expected to benefit from the recovery of international trade this year, we think it could be wise for investors to investigate the prospects of CTRM and MATX.

While MATX has returned 76.8% over the past nine months, CTRM has gained 127.5%. In terms of past six-month performance, CTRM is a clear winner with 274.5% returns versus MATX’s 18.4%. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Movement

In May, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, CTRM entered  an agreement to acquire a 2013 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier. The deal is expected to close in  the second quarter or beginning of the third quarter this year, subject to  certain  closing conditions.

The company also made  in  April to acquire two 2006 Korean-built MR1 tankers, two 2004 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tankers and one 2002 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tanker. It took delivery of M/V Magic Twilight and M/V Magic Thunder in April.

Also, MATX’s board of directors declared $0.23 per share  second quarter dividend, payable on June 3. The company took delivery of Matsonia in December 2020, the second of two new Kanaloa Class combination container/roll-on, roll-off ships built for it by General Dynamics NASSCO. They join two new containerships, the Daniel K Inouye and the Kaimana Hila.

Recent Financial Results

CTRM’s revenue increased 54.3% year-over-year to $4.40 million for the fourth quarter ended, December 31. The company suffered an $0.80 million net loss, which represents a 245.8% year-over-year decrease. Its EPS also declined 105% year-over-year to $0.01.

For its fiscal year 2021 first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, MATX’s revenue increased 39.8% year-over-year to $560.50 million. The company’s operating income increased 1344.3% year-over-year to $7.90 million. Its net income increased 2194.7% year-over-year to $87.2 million. Also, its EPS came in at $2.01, up 2133.3% year-over-year.

Profitability

MATX’s $2.58 billion in trailing-12-month revenue  is much higher than CTRM’s $12.49 million. Also,  MATX is more profitable, with a 10.7% net income margin versus CTRM’s negative value.

Also, MATX’s 7.9% and 14.1% respective ROA and EBIT margins compare favorably with CTRM’s 0.5% and 3.6%.

Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month EV/Sales, CRMT is currently trading at 34.63x, which is significantly more expensive than MATX, which is currently trading at 1.47x. CRMT is also more expensive in terms of trailing-12-month P/S (2.44x versus 1.11x).

In terms of trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA, CTRM’s 196.37x is 2,407.9% higher than MATX’s 7.83x.

So, MATX is the more affordable stock.

POWR Ratings

CTRM has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. However, MATX has an overall A rating, which represents a Strong Buy. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

CTRM has a D grade for Value. This is justified given that its 34.63x trailing-12-month EV/Sales is much higher than the 2.19x industry average. Its 2.44x trailing-12-month P/S is also higher than the 1.78x industry average. MATX has a B grade for Value. This is in sync with its 1.47x trailing-12-month EV/S, which is  32.6% lower than the 2.19x industry average and 1.11x trailing-12-month P/S, which is 37.5% lower than the 1.78x industry average. 

CTRM also has a D grade for Quality, which is consistent with its negative trailing-12-month levered free cash flow margin compared to the 8.2% industry average.  MATX’s 9.4% trailing-12-month levered free cash flow margin, which is higher than the 8.2% industry average, helped it earn a B grade for Quality.

Moreover, of 50 stocks in the Shipping industry, MATX is ranked #1 and CTRM is ranked #49.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades we’ve just highlighted,  CTRM and MATX are rated for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment and Stability. Click here to see the additional ratings for MATX. Also, get all CTRM’s ratings here.

The Winner

Even though the shipping industry is expected to recover in the coming months, not all stocks are poised to benefit from the industry tailwinds. While MATX reported impressive earnings results for its last-reported quarter, CTRM’s results were disappointing. Also,  MATX is much cheaper than  CTRM. So, MATX is the better buy here.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if one  bets on stocks with an Overall POWR Rating of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to learn about other top-rated stocks in the Shipping industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

MATX shares were trading at $66.26 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.18 (-0.27%). Year-to-date, MATX has gained 17.12%, versus a 11.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Ananyo Guha Niyogi


Ananyo’s ardent interest in capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, led him to a career as an investment analyst. His goal is to educate individual investors by making complex financial issues easy to understand. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MATXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CTRMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What’s Happening With the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 100% in the past thirteen months, which starts to warp one's expectations for the stock price action. Meaning that the seemingly nasty sell off this week is NOT really that nasty in the grand scheme of things. Even in the most bullish of years the market will go down on 40% of the days. And sometimes those negative days get stacked together to make 3-5% pullbacks or even 10%+ corrections. But that doesn't change the fact that it’s still very much a bull market. Read on below to find out why…
May 5, 2021 | 1:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, investors are becoming increasingly bullish on the prospects of the industry due to the healthcare needs of the U.S.’ aging population and growing investments in care for that demographic. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on cheap healthcare stocks Cigna (CI) and Cardinal (CAH).
May 5, 2021 | 5:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 WallStreetBets Tech Stocks Analysts Predict Have More Than 30% Upside

The recent tech sell-off provides the perfect entry opportunity for investors to bet on good stocks at attractive levels to maximize their returns in the future. Reddit forum Wallstreetbets, which has gained attention this year for its power to squeeze short sellers, has been focusing on the stocks of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Skillz (SKLZ), and Corsair Gaming (CRSR). Thus, analysts expect these stocks to generate substantial momentum in the near term. Let’s discuss.
May 5, 2021 | 1:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm

Read More Stories

More Matson, Inc. (MATX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MATX News