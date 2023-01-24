2 Fast Food Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist in 2023

NYSE: MCD | McDonald's Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

MCD – Amid the Fed’s hawkish stance and recessionary concerns, fast food stocks might be smart investments due to their steady demand, irrespective of the economic cycle. Thus, it could be wise for investors to add fundamentally strong fast food stocks McDonald’s (MCD) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to their watchlist. Keep reading….

Malaika AlphonsusBy Malaika Alphonsus

Jan 24, 2023


The headwinds of tight labor supply and climbing wages led to fast food chains turning to innovative solutions to increase their profits. The future of fast food chains is changing, with restaurants testing automated technology such as robots that flip burgers and artificial intelligence software that can take drive-thru orders to make the process more efficient and profitable.

According to a forecast by restaurant consultancy Aaron Allen & Associates, up to 82% of restaurant positions could, to some extent, be replaced by robots. It is estimated that automation could save U.S. fast-food restaurants more than $12 billion in annual wages.

Thanks to its inelastic demand, the fast food sector serves as a hedge against inflation and recession. The need for affordable and convenient food is fuelling the industry’s growth and keeping it recession-proof. The global fast food market is projected to rise from $972.74 billion in 2021 to $1.47 trillion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

With economists expecting a recession this year, it could be wise for investors to add fundamentally strong fast food stocks McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to their watchlist.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Globally renowned fast food franchise, MCD operates restaurants known for their hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, and fries, among other items.

On December 15, 2022, MCD and all five members of the restaurant chain’s North American Logistics Council (NALC) signed agreements with Enel North America to purchase renewable energy and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Enel Green Power’s Blue Jay solar project. This should help MCD achieve its sustainability goals.

SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America, at MCD, Bob Stewart, said, “This deal is a unique example of how McDonald’s and its logistics partners are combining efforts to leverage their reach and scale to tackle supply chain emissions together. We are excited about our collective potential to help address climate change and drive continuous improvement.”

MCD’s revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased marginally year-over-year to $17.26 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income increased 5.3% year-over-year to $5.58 billion. Additionally, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $7.51, representing a 6.5% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect MCD’s EPS for the fiscal year 2022 to increase 7.3% year-over-year to $9.95. Its revenue for the fiscal year 2023 is expected to increase 3.2% year-over-year to $23.75 billion.

It has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 7.6% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $269.29. 

MCD’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Within the B-rated Restaurants industry, it is ranked #16 out of 46 stocks. It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Stability and Sentiment.  

In total, we rate MCD on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above, we have also given MCD grades for Growth, Value, and Momentum. Get all MCD ratings here

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, QSR operates as a quick-service restaurant company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons; Burger King; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; and Firehouse Subs.

On December 21, 2022, QSR’s Popeyes brand subsidiary and Centras Group announced plans to develop and open dozens of Popeyes restaurants across Kazakhstan in the coming years. It is expected to be a gateway for Popeyes in Central Asia and open up new expansion opportunities for the brand.

For the fiscal third quarter (ended September 30, 2022), QSR’s total revenues increased 15.5% year-over-year to $1.73 billion. The company’s adjusted net income increased 23.5% year-over-year to $436 million. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA increased 5.8% year-over-year to $642 million, while its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, representing a 26.3% increase from the prior-year period. 

QSR’s revenue for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, is expected to increase 8.1% year-over-year to $1.67 billion. Its EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, is expected to increase marginally year-over-year to $0.64.

It has a commendable earnings surprise history, surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 28.4% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $66.89.  

QSR’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The company has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. It is ranked #8 in the same industry. In addition, it has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality.

Click here to see the other ratings of QSR for Growth, Value, and Momentum.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2023 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MCD shares were trading at $268.48 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.81 (-0.30%). Year-to-date, MCD has gained 1.88%, versus a 4.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Malaika Alphonsus


Malaika's passion for writing and interest in financial markets led her to pursue a career in investment research. With a degree in Economics and Psychology, she intends to assist investors in making informed investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MCDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QSRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Trading Plan for 2023

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 9 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below....
Jan 22, 2023 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Despite the recent retreat in oil and gas prices from their peaks, analysts expect energy prices to rise, driven by substantial demand and restricted supply. A surge in demand due to the reopening of China’s economy could significantly boost oil and gas prices. Given the industry tailwinds, we think it could be opportune to invest in fundamentally sound energy stocks PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG), Epsilon Energy (EPSN), and Adams Resources (AE). Read on…
Jan 20, 2023 | 4:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks You'll Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying Now

Given the inflationary environment, the Fed’s committed efforts in bringing inflation down to its 2% target will likely keep the market volatile in the near term. Therefore, Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Adams Resources & Energy (AE), which have maintained strong momentum despite market fluctuations, could be ideal buys now. Read more…
Jan 20, 2023 | 10:36am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The #1 Stock to Buy for 2023

Cisco (CSCO) surpassed revenue estimates by more than $300 million in its last reported quarter. Despite the broad market sell-off, it has gained 6% over the past six months. Moreover, Wall Street analysts see an upside potential of nearly 17% for the near term. Therefore, CSCO might be a quality stock to own in 2023. Let’s discuss this in detail…
Jan 23, 2023 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks You'll Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying Now

Given the inflationary environment, the Fed’s committed efforts in bringing inflation down to its 2% target will likely keep the market volatile in the near term. Therefore, Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Adams Resources & Energy (AE), which have maintained strong momentum despite market fluctuations, could be ideal buys now. Read more…
Jan 20, 2023 | 10:36am

Read More Stories

More McDonald's Corporation (MCD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MCD News