Rectangle Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in McKesson (MCK) Soon

MCK – A rectangle pattern has formed in the chart of McKesson Corp. (MCK). If the stock breaks through the top of the rectangle, a breakout could occur. And if the stock falls below the bottom, a breakdown could occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Mar 1, 2021


A rectangle pattern has emerged in the chart of McKesson Corp. (MCK).  If the stock breaks the top of the rectangle pattern, the resistance, a breakout could occur.  And if the stock falls below the bottom of the rectangle pattern, the support, a breakdown could occur.

MCK is the largest leading third-party logistics provider. The company is engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products sourcing, distribution and dispensing, contract manufacturing, and related IT services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies in North America, Europe, and Canada.

MCK had a strong fiscal third quarter outperforming estimates. In November, the company completed the contribution of its German wholesale business to a joint venture with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). It also introduced Ontada, an oncology technology and insights business in its U.S. Pharmaceutical segment.

The company had $3.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the year, compared with only $929 million in short-term debt. MCK has a stable history of revenue growth and is expected to increase revenue 4.1% this quarter. Earnings are forecasted to rise 16.9% in the same quarter.

The stock is trading at a low multiple with a trailing P/E of 14.38 and a forward P/E of 9.23. Its near-term performance has been trending downward, resulting in a Momentum Grade of C in our POWR Ratings system and can be seen in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of MCK below with added notations:

  Chart of MCK provided by TradingView

After the November-December pop, MCK moved into a sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a resistance level at $187 (red), and a level of support at around $169 (green).  At some point, the stock will have to either break the resistance or the support.

The possible long positions on the stock would be either on a breakout above $187. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $169.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

MCK shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, MCK has declined -2.53%, versus a 2.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


