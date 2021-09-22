The resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues to be a major concern for investors. Furthermore, the liquidity crisis at China’s Evergrande Group, which has jolted global markets, is expected to keep the market under pressure. While the Federal Reserve today signaled that it could hike rates six to seven times by the end of 2024, it has kept interest rates at near-zero for now.

Given the market’s volatility and the low-interest-rate environment, investors are betting on dividend stocks to ensure a steady income stream. As a predictable income is essential for a retirement portfolio, investors looking to strengthen their retirement portfolios could bet on fundamentally sound dividend aristocrats. These blue-chip stocks possess healthy balance sheets and have a history of consistent dividend growth.

Medtronic plc (MDT), Target Corporation (TGT), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), and A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) could be appropriate dividend aristocrats on which to bet now. These stocks are currently rated ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ in our proprietary stock-rating system.

Medtronic plc (MDT)

Based in Ireland, MDT develops therapeutic and diagnostic medical products and technology and sells them to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cardiovascular; Neuroscience; Medical Surgical; and Diabetes.

MDT is scheduled to pay a $0.63 quarterly cash dividend on October 15, 2021. The stock pays a $2.52 per share dividend annually, which translates to a 1.97% yield. The company’s dividend has grown at an 8.6% rate over the past five years.

On September 13, 2021, MDT announced a collaboration with Mpirik, a healthcare technology company, to address disparities in care to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Mpirik’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Cardiac Intelligence, will screen electronic health records (EHRs) data at five pilot hospitals to spot patients who meet prespecified clinical criteria for being at risk of SCA. This pilot program is indicative of MDT’s continuing innovation in the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias.

For the fiscal first quarter, ended July 30, 2021, MDT’s non-GAAP net sales increased 22.7% year-over-year to $7.99 billion. The company’s operating profit came in at $2.26 billion, representing a 109.9% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP net income was $1.91 billion, up 128.2% from the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP EPS has increased 127.4% year-over-year to $1.41. As of July 30, 2021, the company had $3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The stock has gained 22% in price over the past year and 9.6% over the past six months. It ended yesterday’s trading session at $127.84.

MDT’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

