The e-commerce industry is rapidly expanding, fueled by the rise of online marketplaces, social commerce, and quick commerce. Increasing adoption of innovative strategies like livestream selling, dropshipping, AI-driven personalization, and direct-to-consumer models are creating exciting investment opportunities.

Thus, investors should consider strong e-commerce stocks such as MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), and eBay Inc. (EBAY), which are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The advent of high-speed internet and the surge in online shopping, along with the expansion of mobile commerce across all regions, have boosted e-commerce. With increased accessibility, companies are prioritizing and investing in customer engagement and online retail sales. Hence, U.S. online retail sales are projected to reach $1.2 trillion this year, reflecting a $108 billion (9.8%) increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the rise of second-hand marketplaces appeals to consumers seeking high-quality products at low prices with seamless payment options. Also, dropshipping enables business owners to sell online without holding inventory, reducing costs and simplifying operations. Given this trend, U.S. e-commerce revenue is projected to increase significantly by $657.8 billion, or 53.79%, from 2024 to 2029.

Despite economic uncertainty and a slight slowdown in overall retail sales growth recently, the upcoming holiday season is expected to benefit sectors like clothing, accessories, and health retail. On top of it, innovations such as chatbots and headless commerce are set to enhance industry prospects further.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s examine the fundamentals of the three above-mentioned E-commerce stocks.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, MELI operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates in two segments: Mercado Libre Marketplace and Mercado Pago FinTech platform. The company offers an automated online marketplace for buying and selling, as well as a financial technology platform for online transactions and payments.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, MELI’s 54.70% is 47.5% higher than the 37.09% industry average. Its 3.71% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 26.2% higher than the 2.94% industry average. Also, the stock’s 6.98% trailing-12-month Return on Total Assets is 73.7% higher than the 4.02% industry average.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, MELI’s net revenues and financial income increased 41.5% year-over-year to $5.07 billion. The company’s gross profit rose 29.2% over the prior-year quarter to $2.37 billion.

For the same quarter, its income from operations stood at $726 million, up 8.5% year-over-year. Additionally, its net income and EPS increased 102.7% and 103.1% from the year-ago values to $531 million and $10.48, respectively.

Street expects MELI’s EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, to increase 36.9% year-over-year to $9.80. Its revenue for the same quarter is expected to grow 39.7% year-over-year to $5.25 billion. It surpassed the EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 64.5% to close the last trading session at $2,100.17.

MELI’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1,899.99 and $1,682.33, respectively.

MELI’s POWR Ratings reflect its strong fundamentals. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MELI has a B grade for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the B-rated Internet industry, it is ranked #25 out of 52 stocks. To see MELI’s ratings for Value and Stability, click here.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

SHOP is a commerce company that provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to display, manage, market, and sell their products through various sales channels and manage products and inventory, process orders, and payments.

In terms of its trailing-12-month Return on Total Capital, SHOP’s 6.27% is 132.9% higher than the 2.69% industry average. Likewise, its 16.40% trailing-12-month net income margin is 352.7% higher than the 3.62% industry average. The stock’s 0.74x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 18.7% higher than the 0.62x industry average.

SHOP’s revenues for the second quarter which ended on June 30, 2024, increased 20.7% year-over-year to $2.05 billion. Its adjusted gross profit rose 24.6% over the prior-year quarter to $1.05 billion. SHOP’s adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders were $345 million and $0.26, reflecting year-over-year increases of 93.8% and 85.7%, respectively.

SHOP’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $68.52 and $71.52, respectively.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, SHOP’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 12.5% and 23.2% year-over-year to $0.27 and $2.11 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, SHOP’s stock has gained 50.9% to close the last trading session at $80.11.

SHOP’s POWR Ratings reflect this optimistic outlook. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Momentum. SHOP is ranked #19 out of 26 stocks in the Internet – Services industry. To access the additional grades of SHOP for Growth, Value, Stability, and Quality, click here.

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

EBAY operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company’s marketplace platforms include eBay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. They enable users to list, buy, and sell various products.

On July 10, 2024, EBAY introduced Business Cash Advance, a new financing option in partnership with Liberis. This service offers eligible U.S. sellers up to $1 million in working capital within 24 hours, with flexible payment options and a simple online application process.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, EBAY’s 21.45% is 174.5% higher than the 7.81% industry average. Its 4.35% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 47.8% higher than the 2.94% industry average. Similarly, the stock’s 18.41% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 264.9% higher than the 5.05% industry average.

In the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, EBAY’s net revenues increased 1.3% year-over-year to $2.57 billion. Its gross profit rose marginally year-over-year to $1.84 billion. Also, its non-GAAP net income from continuing operations stood at $602 million and 1.18 per share, up 8.5% and 14.6% over the prior-year quarter, respectively.

EBAY’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $57.67 and $50.70, respectively.

Analysts expect EBAY’s EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, to increase 14.4% year-over-year to $1.18. Its revenue for the same quarter is expected to rise 1.7% year-over-year to $2.54 billion. It surpassed the Street EPS and revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 50.9% to close the last trading session at $65.10.

EBAY’s POWR Ratings reflect its strong fundamentals. EBAY has an A grade for Quality and a B for Momentum. It is ranked #24 in the Internet industry. Beyond what we have stated above, we also have given EBAY grades for Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all the EBAY’s ratings here.

MELI shares were trading at $2,107.78 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $5.15 (+0.24%). Year-to-date, MELI has gained 34.12%, versus a 20.80% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

