3 Energy Stocks Under $5 Rated ‘Strong Buy’ in the POWR Ratings

: MGYOY | MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC News, Ratings, and Charts

MGYOY – As the global economy revives, rebounding energy demand has pushed energy prices to multi-year-highs. Furthermore, because the EIA predicts households will spend more on energy this winter, energy prices are expected to remain high considering the supply shortage. Hence, we think low-priced energy stocks MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY), TransGlobe Energy (TGA), and Blueknight Energy (BKEP) could be solid bets now. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Read on.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Oct 20, 2021


The energy supply crunch has been driving oil prices to multi-year highs. Brent crude rallied to $85.08 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $82.96 per barrel earlier this week. Brent and WTI have been up around 20% since the beginning of September. Analysts expect energy prices to remain high amid rebounding industrial demand and with winter nearing.

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that households would spend more on energy this winter than last year, which should drive prices further. The industry’s uptrend is evident in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 17.6% gains over the past month versus the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 2.1% returns.

Given this backdrop, we think energy stocks MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC (MGYOY), TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), and Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP), which are currently trading below $5, could be solid bets now. Our POWR Ratings system has rated these stocks ‘Strong Buy.’

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC (MGYOY)

MGYOY is an integrated oil and gas company that operates through four segments: upstream; gas midstream; downstream; and consumer services. The company is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

On June 8, MGYOY reached an agreement with Austrian oil, gas, and petrochemical giant OMV AG (OMVKY) to purchase its Slovenian unit OMV Slovenija d.o.o. The purchase of a 92.3% stake in the unit is expected to enable MGYOY to expand its network of service stations and enhance its consumer services segment.

For its second fiscal quarter, ended June 30, the company’s net sales revenues climbed 88.6% year-over-year to $4.88 billion. Its EBITDA came in at $922 million, up 140.1% from the same period last year. Its net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent and EPS stood at $630 million and $0.90, respectively, up significantly from their negative year-ago values.

The Street’s $4.89 billion revenue estimate for the current quarter (ending December 2021) indicates a 42.1% year-over-year increase.

The stock has gained 64.2% in price over the past year and 29% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.40.

MGYOY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a Value and Momentum grade of A, and a Stability grade of B. In the 49-stock, A-rated Foreign Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #7.  Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for MGYOY (Growth, Sentiment, and Quality).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)

TGA and its subsidiaries acquire, explore, produce, and develop crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds a 100% working interest in four Production Sharing Concessions (PSCs) in West Gharib, North-West Gharib, West Bakr, and South Ghalazat in Egypt. It also owns working interest assets in Cardium and Ellerslie formation in the Harmattan area of Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

On September 29, TGA announced that it had found oil-bearing sands in two of its development wells in the West Bakr formation. The company expects its wells bearing Cardium to be connected to production sequentially in October. The developments may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue stream.

In its second fiscal quarter, ended June 30, TGA’s revenue increased 334.7% year-over-year to $50.63 million. This can be attributed to a 344.1% rise in petroleum and natural gas sales from the prior-year quarter, net of royalties, to $50.60 million. Its net earnings came in at $7.72 million, while net earnings per share stood at $0.11, both up substantially from their negative year-ago values.

A $0.70 consensus EPS estimate for its next year (fiscal 2022) indicates a 363.2% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $146.62 million consensus revenue estimate for the next year reflects a 0.6% improvement from the current year.

TGA’s stock has gained 470.5% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.51. It has gained 161.5% year-to-date.

It’s no surprise that TGA has an overall A rating which translates to Strong Buy in our POWR Rating system. The stock has an A grade for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality and a B grade for Growth and Value. It is ranked #2 in the Foreign Oil & Gas industry.

To see the additional POWR Rating for Stability for TGA, click here.

Note that TGA is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP)

BKEP is an integrated terminaling services provider for companies handling liquid asphalt in the United States. The Oklahoma City, Okla.-based company operates as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with Ergon, Inc. affiliate Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. as its general partner.

On July 27, BKEP declared a quarterly cash distribution on the partnership’s common units of $0.04 per unit and the partnership’s preferred units of $0.17875 per unit. The distributions were to be paid on August 13.

BKEP’s total revenue increased 7.7% year-over-year to $27.76 million in its second fiscal quarter, ended June 30. Its operating income rose 31.3% from the prior-year quarter to $8.70 million, while net income improved 439.1% from the same period last year to $7.28 million. Its net income per common unit stood at $0.02, representing a substantial increase from its negative year-ago value.

The Street’s $131 million revenue estimate for the current year (fiscal 2021) reflects an 18.8% year-over-year increase.

The stock has gained 149.6% in price over the past year and 69.4% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.37.

BKEP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The stock has a Quality grade of A, and a Value grade of B. It is ranked #4 of the 11 stocks in the A-rated  MLPs – Other industry. 

In addition to the POWR Rating grades we’ve stated above, one can see BKEP ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

MGYOY shares were trading at $4.40 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.15 (+3.53%). Year-to-date, MGYOY has gained 26.80%, versus a 22.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MGYOYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TGAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BKEPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

VRA is this Week’s Featured Stock 

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a retail stock worth betting on due to its attractive valuation and impressive growth rate. Further, the company should benefit from a strong economy and supply chain improvements.
Oct 18, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am

Read More Stories

More MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC (MGYOY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MGYOY News