3 Cloud Computing Leaders Elevating Digital Transformation

NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

MSFT – Cloud computing fuels market expansion and digital transformation by optimizing operations through AI, storage, and database services, enhancing the software applications market. Hence, it could be ideal to buy top cloud computing stocks, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL), which are elevating digital transformation. Read more…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Feb 11, 2025


The cloud computing industry is rapidly expanding, driven by the increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective solutions and enhanced data security. Innovations in AI and ML are further accelerating its growth across various sectors.

Therefore, investors looking to invest in fundamentally strong cloud computing stocks might consider investing in industry giants Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), which are driving digital transformation.

The cloud computing market is seeing substantial growth as more businesses prioritize cost savings and improved data security by adopting cloud solutions. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning play a crucial role in this digital shift, facilitating real-time analytics and the advanced processing of big data. Therefore, the cloud computing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% by 2029.

Additionally, cloud services are slowly replacing personal computers and local servers, especially in large enterprises and private deployments. Video-on-demand and image and video processing are key applications of cloud computing, with public cloud services providing affordable solutions for businesses.

Considering these encouraging trends, let’s take a detailed look at the fundamentals of the three best cloud computing stocks.

Stock #3: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

MSFT is a technology company that develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing.

Last year, in November, MSFT announced an expanded partnership with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure. This collaboration enhances their relationship by integrating C3 AI’s advanced application software, including C3 Generative AI, with Azure’s powerful cloud ecosystem.

Under this, MSFT became the preferred cloud provider for C3 AI solutions, while the firm is now a top AI application provider on Azure. The alliance focuses on innovation, integration, and joint marketing, sales, and support efforts to drive Enterprise AI adoption across industries, benefiting customers and stakeholders.

MSFT’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 19.85% is 68.2% higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month net income margin and ROCE of 35.43% and 34.29% are considerably above their respective industry averages of 4.03% and 4.53%.

For the second quarter of 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024, MSFT’s total revenue increased 12.2% year-over-year to $69.63 billion. The company reported an operating income of $31.65 billion, indicating a 17.1% growth from the prior-year quarter. In addition, its net income amounted to $24.11 billion or $3.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.2% year-over-year.

The consensus revenue estimate of $68.46 billion for the fiscal third quarter (ending March 2025) represents a 10.7% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $3.21 for the same quarter indicates a 9.2% improvement year-over-year. The company has an excellent surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 1.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $412.22.

MSFT’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MSFT has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #11 out of 40 stocks in the B-rated Software – Business industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for MSFT (Growth, Value, and Momentum).

Stock #2: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company’s products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers.

On January 24, 2025, AMZN’s AWS and Booz Allen announced an expanded partnership to accelerate digital transformation for U.S. federal agencies, focusing on cloud migration, cybersecurity, and AI. The collaboration will deliver ready-made enterprise solutions to enhance security, efficiency, and innovation across defense, intelligence, and civil missions.

On January 14, 2025, AWS launched the AWS Mexico (Central) Region, investing over $5 billion to enhance cloud infrastructure, create jobs, and drive innovation. The investment aims to add $10 billion to Mexico’s GDP and includes a $300,000 AWS InCommunities Fund to support local projects.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, AMZN’s 9.29% is 121.2% higher than the 4.20% industry average. Likewise, its 13% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 353% higher than the 2.87% industry average. Moreover, the stock’s 1.11x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 10.3% higher than the 1x industry average.

AMZN’s total net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on December 31, 2024, came in at $169.96 billion. The company’s operating income was $13.21 billion. Additionally, the company’s net income and EPS were $10.62 billion and $1, respectively.

Analysts expect AMZN’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, to increase 37.8% and 8.2% year-over-year to $1.35 and $155 billion, respectively. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 33.6% to close the last trading session at $233.14.

AMZN’s POWR Ratings reflect bright prospects. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #11 out of 48 stocks in the A-rated Internet industry. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Growth, Momentum, and Quality. Beyond what we stated above, we have also rated AMZN for Value and Stability. Get all ratings of AMZN here.

Stock #1: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

GOOGL offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments.

GOOGL’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 28.60% is 616.6% higher than the industry average of 3.99%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 32.11% is 216.7% higher than the 10.14% industry average. Also, the stock’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 36.48% is 94.7% higher than the 18.74% industry average.

During the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2024, GOOGL’s revenues increased 11.8% year-over-year to $96.47 billion. Its operating income rose 30.7% from the year-ago value to $30.97 billion. Net of $20.69 billion indicates growth of 28.3% from the prior year’s quarter. Also, its EPS was $2.15, up 31.1% year-over-year.

Street expects GOOGL’s revenue and EPS for the first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 10.9% and 7% year-over-year to $89.33 billion and $2.02, respectively. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of GOOGL have surged 25.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $186.47.

GOOGL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

GOOGL has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #13 in the Internet industry.

Click here to access the additional GOOGL ratings (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Value).

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

MSFT shares were trading at $410.10 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $2.12 (-0.51%). Year-to-date, MSFT has declined -2.70%, versus a 3.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOOGLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Alert: History Repeating Itself?

The last time we played around with tariffs was back in 2018 when we started a trade war with China. To say the least that was very negative for stocks as the S&P 500 (SPY) tanked the second half of the year. We need to learn from those history lessons to chart our course for investing in 2025. Read on for more...
Feb 5, 2025 | 6:17am
: DUK | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Renewable Fuel Stocks With Big Potential

The renewable fuel sector is leading the global energy transition, driven by significant government initiatives that have accelerated the adoption of clean energy and fueled remarkable growth in recent years. So, investing in fundamentally stable renewable fuel stocks Vistra Corp. (VST), Duke Energy (DUK), and American Electric Power (AEP) could be a wise move for investors. Read on...
Feb 10, 2025 | 8:51am
: AAL | News, Ratings, and Charts

American Airlines (AAL) vs. Alaska Air Group (ALK): Which Airline Stock Is Set to Soar Higher?

The adoption of advanced technology and surging air travel demand are brightening the prospects for the airline industry. To analyze which airline stock is set to soar higher, let’s compare American Airlines Group (AAL) and Alaska Air Group (ALK). Read on to find out…
Feb 9, 2025 | 12:18pm
: V | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Now

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy has stood the test of time, delivering remarkable returns for decades. Currently, his portfolio includes Visa (V), VeriSign (VRSN), and DaVita (DVA) shares, which reflects his confidence in the long-term growth potential of these companies. So, could they be smart buys right now? Read on to find out…
Feb 7, 2025 | 3:06pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fade THIS Stock Market Rally

We all cheer when the S&P 500 (SPY) makes new highs as it did last week. Unfortunately the stars are aligning for more market downside in the near term. Get the full story now...
Jan 29, 2025 | 6:04am

Read More Stories

More Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSFT News