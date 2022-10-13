Could Microsoft Stock Help You Retire Early?

NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

MSFT – Microsoft (MSFT) has recently raised its quarterly dividend rate by 10% and has an impressive dividend growth record. So, should you add this tech giant to your retirement portfolio? Read on to find out….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Oct 13, 2022


Tech giant Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has recently announced a six-cent or a 10% sequential increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.68 per share. The increased dividend is payable to shareholders on December 8, 2022. This reflects upon the company’s ability of shareholder returns and strong cash position.

Its annual dividend of $2.72 yields 1.21% on prevailing prices. The company’s dividend payouts have increased at a 10.5% CAGR over the past three years and a 9.7% CAGR over the past five years. MSFT has a record of 17 years of consecutive dividend growth.

However, MSFT’s stock has declined 15.3% over the past month and 8.5% over the past five days to close its last trading session at $225.75.

Here are the factors that could affect MSFT’s performance in the near term:

Solid Financials

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended June 30, MSFT’s total revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year to $51.87 billion. Operating income rose 7.5% from the prior-year quarter to $20.53 billion. Net income and EPS improved by 1.7% and 2.8% from the same period the prior year to $16.74 billion and $2.23.

Wide Profit Margins

MSFT’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin and net income margin of 42.06% and 36.69% are 467% and 795.7% higher than their respective industry averages of 7.42% and 4.10%. The stock’s trailing-12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA of 47.15%, 22.21%, and 19.94% are 608.8%, 461.1%, and 682.1% higher than their respective industry averages of 6.65%, 3.96%, and 2.55%.

Strong Past Growth Story

MSFT’s revenue has grown at a 16.4% CAGR over the past three years and a 15.5% CAGR over the past five years. Its EBIT and net income have grown at 24.7% and 22.8% CAGRs over the past three years. Its EPS has increased at a 24% CAGR over the same period.

Favorable Analyst Expectations

Analysts expect MSFT’s EPS to improve 9.6% year-over-year to $10.09 for the fiscal year ending 2023, while Street revenue estimate of $220.30 billion for the same year indicates a rise of 11.1% from the prior year.

In addition, MSFT has beaten consensus EPS estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is expected to increase 15% per annum over the next five years.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

MSFT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MSFT has a B grade for Quality, consistent with impressive profit margins.

It has a Stability grade of B, in sync with its five-year monthly beta of 0.96.

In the 51-stock Software – Business industry, it is ranked #9.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for MSFT (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Software – Business industry here.

Bottom Line

This tech stock has been investors’ darling for a long time. MSFT’s steady dividend growth record is promising. Moreover, given its solid position in the industry, this big tech stock might be an ideal addition to one’s retirement portfolio.

How Does Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While MSFT has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, VMware, Inc. (VMW) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MSFT shares were trading at $229.51 per share on Thursday morning, up $3.76 (+1.67%). Year-to-date, MSFT has declined -31.31%, versus a -23.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VMWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPNSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Hidden Reason for Bloodier Bear Market

We all know why stocks are falling at this time. That being a toxic combination of high inflation + hawkish Fed = future recession. So with the S&P 500 (SPY) already down 25% some investors are already talking about buying this as a bottom. RUBBISH! Before you make that fatal move please read this article citing a hidden reason not enough investors are talking about. But once understood you will appreciate why the bottom may be much lower and much further out in the future. Get full details in this timely commentary below...
Oct 12, 2022 | 5:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Beat the Market

The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data suggests that the Federal Reserve is on track to implement another massive rate hike in its November meeting. While recession remains a strong possibility, the stock market has already begun testing its depths. Hence, it would be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Energy Transfer (ET), Crane Holdings (CR), and J.Jill (JILL) that are well-poised to beat the market’s recent slump. Continue reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Could Help You Fund Your Retirement

The stock market is experiencing a broad sell-off due to the Fed’s hawkish rate hikes and rising recession odds. As healthcare stocks are considered safe haven amid market turbulence, we think fundamentally sound Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), which also have a significant dividend-paying record, could be solid investments for your retirement. Keep reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm

Read More Stories

More Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSFT News