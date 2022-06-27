4 Stocks That Just Went From Bad To Worse

NASDAQ: MSTR | MicroStrategy Incorporated - News, Ratings, and Charts

MSTR – Stagflation is the word of the hour, with reckless inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes leading to slashed growth estimates. Our proprietary rating system recently downgraded MicroStrategy (MSTR), NeoGenomics (NEO), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Block (SQ) from Sell to Strong Sell. So, these stocks are best avoided now. Read on….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jun 27, 2022


San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly believes another 75 basis-point interest rate hike might be needed in July to curb reckless inflation. A “soft landing” wouldn’t be easy for the Fed if that happens. According to Bob Schwartz, senior economist at Oxford Economics, retreating bond yields indicate an economic slowdown.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs has reported that a recession is twice as likely as earlier estimated. The market volatility is evident from the CBOE Volatility Index’s 63.8% year-to-date increase.

Given this backdrop, our proprietary rating system has recently downgraded fundamentally weak stocks MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), and Block, Inc. (SQ) from Sell to Strong Sell.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

MSTR provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy and MicroStrategy Support. In addition, the company provides MicroStrategy Consulting and MicroStrategy Education.

MSTR’s total revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $119.28 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its product license revenues came in at $16.51 million, down 22.4% year-over-year. Also, its net loss increased 18.8% year-over-year to $130.75 million, while its loss per share increased marginally year-over-year to $11.58.

MSTR’s revenue is expected to decrease marginally year-over-year to $506.12 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to decline 136.2% year-over-year to negative $10.78 in 2022. The stock has lost 62.3% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $205.44.

MSTR’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. It has an overall rating of F, which indicates a Strong Sell. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an F grade for Sentiment and Quality and a D for Momentum and Stability. Click here to access the additional POWR Ratings for MSTR (Growth and Value). MSTR is ranked #142 out of 157 stocks in the F-rated Software – Application industry.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

NEO operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

NEO’s pharma services revenue decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $18.38 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its gross profit came in at $38.23 million, down 8% year-over-year. Moreover, its net loss increased 123.4% year-over-year to $49.41 million, while its net loss per share increased 110.5% year-over-year to $0.40.

Analysts expect NEO’s EPS to decline 192.6% to a negative $0.79 in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to remain negative in 2023. The stock has lost 71.6% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $9.69.

NEO’s overall F rating equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. It has an F grade for Growth and a D for Value and Momentum.

We’ve also rated it for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Click here to access all the NEO ratings. NEO is ranked #49 out of 53 stocks in the D-rated Medical – Diagnostics/Research industry.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, SEDG and its subsidiaries design, develop, and sell direct, optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations worldwide. It operates through five segments- Solar; Energy Storage; e-Mobility; Critical Power; and Automation Machines.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, SEDG’s revenues increased 61.6% year-over-year to $655.08 million. However, its total operating expenses came in at $128.09 million, up 33.5% year-over-year. Also, its net cash used in operating activities came in at $162.99 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $24.08 million in the previous period.

SEDG missed EPS estimates in two of the trailing four quarters. Also, the stock has lost 15.2% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $286.34.

SEDG’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. In addition, the stock has a D grade for Value, Stability, and Quality.

We also have graded SEDG for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment. Click here to access all of SEDG’s ratings. SEDG is ranked #13 out of 19 stocks in the F-rated Solar industry.

Block, Inc. (SQ)

SQ and its subsidiaries create tools that enable sellers to accept card payments and provide reporting, analytics, and next-day settlement. The company’s foundational teams, such as Counsel, Finance, and People, guide the corporate level.

SQ’s total net revenue decreased 21.7% year-over-year to $3.96 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its net loss came in at $204.20 million, compared to a net income of $39.01 million in the prior-year period. Its loss per share came in at $0.38, compared to an EPS of $0.08 in the year-ago period.

SQ’s EPS is expected to decline 48.5% to $0.88 in 2022. The stock has lost 56% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $71.00.

SQ has an overall grade of F, which indicates a Strong Sell. Also, the stock has an F grade for Stability and a D for Growth and Sentiment.

Click here to access the additional POWR Ratings for SQ (Value, Momentum, and Quality). SQ is ranked #102 out of 106 stocks in the D-rated Financial Services (Enterprise) industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MSTR shares rose $3.55 (+1.73%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, MSTR has declined -62.27%, versus a -17.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NEOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SEDGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Insiders Are Making Big Buys In Carvana – Should You?

Used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) has seen significant insider buying recently, reflecting bullish sentiments. However, given its bleak bottom-line positioning, should you invest in the stock now? Read on to find out...
Jun 24, 2022 | 3:28pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top-Rated High-Dividend Stocks Under $20

The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes in the face of the rising inflation are raising the possibility of the economy tipping into a recession. Given the market uncertainties, high-dividend stocks Sisecam Resources (SIRE), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), and Alliance Resource (ARLP), which are currently trading under $20, could be an ideal investment to ensure a stable income stream. These stocks are rated Strong Buy or Buy in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Jun 24, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am

Read More Stories

More MicroStrategy Incorporated - (MSTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSTR News