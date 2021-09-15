Investors’ concerns over the potential for COVID-19’s Delta variant to derail the economic recovery, and the Federal Reserve’s next move concerning bond tapering, have weighed heavily on markets so far this month. However, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, a strategist at JP Morgan, is positive on the equity market’s prospects. He expects the S&P 500 to reach 4,700 by the end of this year and surpass 5,000 next year on better-than-expected earnings.

Moreover, August’s smaller-than-expected rise in the consumer price index (CPI) has calmed investors’ fear surrounding inflation. This, along with the Fed’s conviction that inflation will subside, should drive the stock market’s performance in the coming weeks.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound stocks Mechel Pao (MTL) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW).

Mechel Pao (MTL)

Headquartered in Moscow, MTL is engaged in the mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Mining, Steel, and Power are the company’s three operational segments. In addition, it provides sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

This month, MTL announced that it is preparing a design estimate and permission documents for the commencement of operations at the Sivaglinskoye iron ore deposit. By the end of 2022, the company plans to invest approximately two billion rubles in this project.

MTL’s revenue increased 40.3% year-over-year to ₽184.91 billion ($2.54 billion) in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Its operating income grew 664.6% from its year-ago value to ₽43.35 billion ($595.24 million). The company’s net income surged 211.9% from the prior-year period to ₽31.81 billion ($431.20 million).

The company’s revenue is expected to grow 28.9% year-over-year to $4.64 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The stock has gained 164.7% in price over the past year and 101.5% year-to-date.

MTL’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

MTL has also rated an A grade for Growth, Momentum, and Quality. Within the A-rated Steel industry, it is ranked #7 of 33 stocks.

