Is Micron Set For a Big Move?

NASDAQ: MU | Micron Technology, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MU – What can traders do to make money in this high volatility environment with a seemingly total lack of fundamental trading? Consider a straddle in Micron (MU).

By Jay Soloff
Sep 28, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Making directional trades in this market isn’t easy.  On the one hand, you have high flying stocks that are trading well above reasonable valuations.  Trading those types of stocks can be dangerous since they can reverse on a dime.  On the other hand, value stocks are dead.  Stocks trading below reasonable valuations just seem to stagnate.

So what can traders do to make money in this high volatility environment with a seemingly total lack of fundamental trading?  There is a way to use options to where large moves in either direction can make money.  However, this type of trading can be expensive.  Still, buying a call and a put at the same strike, known as an options straddle, may be one strategy that can pay off.

Micron (MU)

One stock that may be an excellent straddle candidate is Micron (MU).  In fact, it’s possible a fund or well-capitalized trader just made a huge straddle bet on MU for November. 

With MU trading at $48.32, the trader appears to have purchased the November 50 call and put for a total of $8.38.  That means the breakeven for this trade is $58.38 or $41.62.  That’s clearly a huge move needed between now and November for the position to pay off.  There are earnings between now and then, but still, that’s a lot of premium to pay.

So why is this trade even noteworthy?  The trader purchased this alleged straddle 15,000 times.  That’s $12.5 million in premium that’s at risk.  It seems evident that someone with a lot of cash thinks MU is going to move.

There is some reason to believe that MU may be set to move, especially with earnings coming up and all the volatility in the market.  Even a $50 stock can see 20% swings over a short period of time. 

What’s more, the directional bias for MU is far from obvious.  There is an equally compelling bullish and bearish argument for the stock.  Earnings will obviously shed some light on this matter, but so will news related to the global economy, and the recovery from the pandemic. 

On the bearish side, the pandemic has hurt sales of computers to businesses.  Micron provides RAM chips for computers, so that’s big business for them.  On the other side, home computing and data center computing has increased with all the work from home jobs these days.  That’s bullish for Micron sales.  Which one will be more important come earnings?

Assuming the trade is a straddle (and we don’t know for sure), it may be suggesting that no one really has a clue what the results will be.  The only thing we can guess is that the stock is due for a big move.  Still, most people don’t want to pay $8 for straddle on a $50 stock.

You could spend less by using the October 16th 50 straddle instead. It still expires after earnings but costs about $5.50 instead of over $8.  The issue with straddles is almost always the high upfront cost.  Nevertheless, in a volatile market, if you think something will move a lot, you generally have to pay up to take advantage of the situation.  

Want more great investing ideas?

Download free the “10-Step Options Trading Checklist” you need before making a trade.

The Virtual Trading Pit Is Open: Trade Set-ups, Training, New Trading Ideas

How to Try Out Options Without Risking a Penny

MU shares were trading at $49.35 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.21 (+0.43%). Year-to-date, MU has declined -8.24%, versus a 5.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

When Does the Next Bull Run Start?

The 5 month rally for stocks (SPY) was too much, too soon calling into question whether it indeed was a bubble. Thus, not surprising stocks are seeing a healthy correction in September. What matters now is determining when to buy this dip for the next bull run ahead. That is the focus of today’s commentary.
Sep 23, 2020 | 8:54am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Shares of Carnival Corp.?

Cruise stocks have been the worst-hit by the pandemic. All cruising has been halted in most parts of the world. Also, these companies have high, fixed costs, and they are not generating any sort of revenue. They have been fighting for survival by raising money which will dilute future earnings. However, these poor fundamentals also mean the stocks could have upside when cruising returns. Find out if it's time to buy Carnival Corporation (CCL).
Sep 25, 2020 | 4:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks with EXPLOSIVE Growth

With the market volatility back, investors typically look towards dividend stocks from safe harbor. But what if you could invest in a dividend stock that exhibits strong growth? Here are 3 dividend stocks with explosive growth: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Medifast (MED), and China Distance Holdings Limited (DL).
Sep 25, 2020 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is eBay a Buy at $52?

The current sell-off offers an opportunity to buy eBay (EBAY) at a discounted price. The stock is well positioned to rally based on short- and long-term bullishness, impressive financial performance and a rising popularity of e-commerce platforms.
Sep 25, 2020 | 1:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks with EXPLOSIVE Growth

With the market volatility back, investors typically look towards dividend stocks from safe harbor. But what if you could invest in a dividend stock that exhibits strong growth? Here are 3 dividend stocks with explosive growth: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Medifast (MED), and China Distance Holdings Limited (DL).
Sep 25, 2020 | 1:43pm

Read More Stories

More Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MU News