MicroVision vs. Aeva Technologies: Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: MVIS | MicroVision, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MVIS – Lidar sensors are a core component for autonomous vehicles and have come under the spotlight as auto manufacturers and tech companies continue to invest heavily in self-driving vehicles. Given the rapid advancements and the disruptive nature of this industry let’s see if MicroVision (MVIS) or Aeva Technologies (AEVA) should be on your buying list right now.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Jun 2, 2021


Investing in emerging technologies is always an exciting way to generate accelerated returns. While the self-driving space has attracted massive investments, it makes sense to consider ancillary companies part of the Lidar (Light detection and ranging) vertical. Here, we look at two such stocks,MicroVision (MVIS) and Aeva Technologies (AEVA), to see which is a better buy today.

MicroVision slumps post earnings

MicroVision develops lidar sensors that are used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. The company’s laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, electronics, optomechanics, algorithms, and software.

It also develops micro-display concepts and designs for AR (augmented reality) headsets and interactive display modules used in smart speakers and other devices. MicroVision primarily sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers.

In the first quarter of 2021, the company’s sales were down 67% year over year at $500,000. It also reported a net loss of $6.2 million or $0.04 per share. In the prior-year period, its net loss was narrower at $4.9 million. Comparatively, analysts forecast the company to post revenue of $600,000 and a net loss of $0.03 per share in Q1. The company ended Q1 with $75 million in cash.

MVIS stock is down 30% from its record highs due to its poor earnings. However, it continues to trade at a steep multiple given its market cap of $2.94 billion. This indicates MicroVision is valued at a forward price to sales multiple of an astounding 714x. This is based on the estimate that MVIS will increase sales by 34% to $4.15 million in 2021.

Aeva Technologies

Aeva operates as a machine vision company and is engaged in the development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry.

In Q1 of 2021, Aeva reported sales of $300,000 compared to sales of $500,000 in the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP operating loss stood at $15.6 million, much higher than its loss in the prior-year period which was $6.1 million. However, Aeva’s cash balance at the end of the March quarter stood at $523 million, up from just $24.6 million in 2020.

While Aeva did not provide any guidance for the upcoming quarters, it outlined certain objectives that include the development of its lidar system by the end of 2021 as well as building its supply chain before producing its lidar units at scale. It is also looking to close deals with enterprise partners which will be a key driver of top-line growth going ahead.

What next for investors?

Both stocks carry massive risks given their negligible sales, widening losses, and billion-dollar valuations. The companies need to tick multiple boxes to gain investor confidence. Investors should brace for considerable volatility in these stocks especially if they miss revenue and earnings estimates or even provide less than impressive guidance.

While they have sufficient liquidity, MicroVision and Aeva will have to pump in millions of dollars in research and development given the disruptive nature of the Lidar industry. A lot depends on the management team’s ability to secure long-term deals with automotive companies and other enterprises in this space while building out a robust and efficient supply-chain system.

Therefore, my advice is to stay away from both stocks at this time.  There are too many uncertainties surrounding both companies and valuations are sky-high.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

MVIS shares were trading at $19.05 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.10 (+6.13%). Year-to-date, MVIS has gained 254.09%, versus a 12.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MVISGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AEVAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Home Goods Stocks for Summer Improvements

Driven by the pandemic, home improvement gained popularity and this trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon. Home goods stocks should see their shares rise as the summer provides the perfect environment for more home improvements, which is why David Cohne is recommending Home Depot (HD), Lowe's Companies (LOW), and Mohawk Industries (MHK).
Jun 1, 2021 | 9:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Gold made new, all-time highs in August of 2020. Since then, it's been weak, while other assets have outperformed. Yet, it's likely that gold will remain strong given expectations of increasing inflation. Alamos Gold (AGI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (AUY), Gold Fields Limited (GFI), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG) are 5 miners with major upside.
May 28, 2021 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MVIS News