The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has been increasing, with the governments globally taking measures to transition their nations to zero-emission transportation. As a result, the demand for EV batteries has also been growing rapidly. According to an Emergen Research report, the global EV battery market is expected to reach $46.80 billion by 2027.

However, EV production continues to be hamstrung by the global semiconductor chip shortage, making the EV battery industry’s near-term growth prospects bleak. While governments have been taking steps to ameliorate the situation, and companies have been ramping up production to meet the growing demand for semiconductors, it is widely held that the current chip shortage will persist.

So, even though the EV battery industry could grow significantly in the long term, some stocks in this sector—for example pace, Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), and Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)—have seen the price of their shares outrun their intrinsic values. So, we think it could be wise to avoid these names now.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2021

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)

MVST designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for EVs and energy storage systems. The Stafford, Tex., company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. Also, its commercial vehicle markets include buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles.

MVST’s revenue increased 53.8% year-over-year to $33.37 million for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. However, its gross loss was $6.77 million, versus a$3.55 million gross profit in the prior-year period. In addition, the company’s loss from operations increased 244.5% year-over-year to $22.34 million, while its net loss increased 244.5% year-over-year to $27.07 million.

In terms of forward P/S, MVST’s 20.37x is 1,238.1% higher than the 1.52 industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 25.46 forward EV/S is 1,263.9% higher than the 1.87x industry average.

For its fiscal year 2022, MVST’s revenue is expected to increase 79.1% year-over-year to $257.07 million. However, analysts expect its EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2021 and 2022. The stock has lost 15.2% in value over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $9.73.

MVST’s poor prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings also. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an F grade for Sentiment, and a D grade for Growth and Value. Click here to see the additional POWR ratings for MVST (Quality, Momentum, and Stability). It is ranked #80 of 91 stocks in the Industrial – Equipment industry.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2021