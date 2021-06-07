Naked Brand Group vs. Hanesbrands: Which Intimate Apparel Stock is a Better Buy?

: NAKD | Naked Brand Group Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

NAKD – The growing popularity of visually attractive intimate wear and the customization of product portfolios, as well as consumers’ increasing consciousness regarding comfort and hygiene, have been the key factors propelling the growth of the intimate apparel market globally. Also, a surge in disposable income and changes in fashion sense have encouraged buyers to seek popular products from intimate apparel players such as Naked Brand Group (NAKD) and Hanesbrands (HBI). We think that their robust brand portfolios and strong online business models should position them to seize long-term growth opportunities. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jun 7, 2021


Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) are two leading designers and manufacturers of intimate apparel and swimwear in the United States, Canada and internationally. Headquartered in Double Bay, Australia, NAKD sells its products under the 74-year-old licensed Frederick’s of Hollywood brand. The company offers its products through its online channel. Founded in 1901, HBI operates through Innerwear, Activewear, and International segments, under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali brand names.

A substantial rise in consumer spending, the increased availability of fashionable intimate apparel, and a demand for customized and luxurious intimate wear have been fueling the growth of the intimate apparel industry. Also, a rising awareness by consumers about fabric, hygiene and comfort needs have been motivating customers to buy their intimate apparel from top players like NAKD and HBI. So, as these companies continue to expand their global footprints and enhance their online platforms, we think they are uniquely positioned to witness long-term growth.

NAKD has gained 6.9% over the past year, while HBI has returned 62.1% over the same period. In terms of past three-months’ performance, HBI is the clear winner with 4.9% gains versus NAKD’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.  

Latest Movements

In April, NAKD announced that its shareholders had approved the divestiture of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations. The company plans to transform its business into a pure play e-commerce platform and focus its  development efforts on the Frederick’s of Hollywood online business. While the rapid acceleration of its e-commerce business could leverage its brand, the intense competition in the e-commerce industry could prevent it from growing its market share.

Last month, HBI announced its “Full Potential” plan–a three-year growth plan to drive innerwear growth with $200 million in incremental sales and approximately $1.2 billion in incremental revenue. The company also plans to undertake greater investments in key global brands in its key growth markets of North America, China, Japan, South Korea and Europe.

Recent Financial Results

NAKD’s trailing-12-month total revenue was $80.04 million, while its trailing-12-month gross profit was t $33.89 million. But the company reported a trailing-12-month negative EBITDA of $51.17 million. Also, NAKD generated a trailing-12-month operating loss of $9.67 million and a net loss of $68.35 million. Its trailing-12-month net interest income was negative $8.21 million.

In the first quarter ended April 3, 2021, HBI’s net sales increased 25.3% year-over-year to $1.51 billion, driven by double-digit growth in its  global innerwear and activewear businesses. Its gross margin rose 520 basis points from the year-ago value to 40%. The  company’s operating profit came in at $190.12 million, representing a 296.5%  increase  from the prior-year period.

Past Financial Performance

NAKD’s revenue have declined at a 15.25 CAGR over the past three years. In comparison, HBI’s revenue increased at a 2%  annualized rate  over this period.

Profitability      

HBI’s trailing-12-month revenue is significantly higher than NAKD’s. But NAKD is more profitable, with a 42.3% gross profit margin versus HBI’s 39.1%.

However, HBI’s EBITDA margin and ROE of 15.3% and 7%, respectively, compare favorably with NAKD’s negative 15.4% and negative 164.9%. Also, HBI’s $548.63 million in cash from operations compares favorably with NAKD’s negative cash from operations of $7.92 million.

Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month EV/Sales, NAKD is currently trading at 8.84x, which is 493.3% higher than HBI, which is currently trading at 1.49x. Also, NAKD’s 1.33x trailing-12-month Price/Sales  is 37.1% higher than HBI’s 0.97x.

POWR Ratings

HBI has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. However, NAKD has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

In terms of Value Grade, HBI has a B, which is consistent with its relative undervaluation. In contrast, NAKD has an F grade for Value.

Also, in terms of Momentum Grade, both NAKD and HBI have a B, which is in sync with their price returns over the past year.

Of the 65 stocks in the A-rated Fashion & Luxury industry, HBI is ranked #29. NAKD is ranked #63 of 72 stocks in the D-rated Consumer Goods industry.

Beyond what we’ve highlighted, our POWR Ratings system has also rated both HBI and NAKD for Growth, Quality, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all HBI ratings here. Also, click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for NAKD.

The Winner

While NAKD has been ramping up its e-commerce platform to focus exclusively on its Frederick’s of Hollywood online business, the company’s weak financials may be a cause for concern in the booming e-commerce market. In comparison,  HBI’s strong growth across all business segments and its focus growth in key geographies make it a better investment option.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if one bets on stocks with an Overall POWR Rating of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to learn about the top-rated stocks in the Fashion & Luxury industry. Also, click here to see the top-rated stocks in the Consumer Goods industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

NAKD shares were trading at $0.80 per share on Monday morning, up $0.10 (+14.58%). Year-to-date, NAKD has gained 316.67%, versus a 13.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NAKDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HBIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Athletic Stocks to Buy for the Summer

With summer fast approaching, companies that provide athletic products stand to benefit greatly. More and more people will be outside playing sports and swimming, especially with most states dropping mask mandates. That's why David Cohne is recommending Foot Locker (FL), Pool Corporation (POOL), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).
Jun 2, 2021 | 1:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Reasons to Invest in Endeavor Group Holdings

Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) went public about a month ago. The stock is up 25%, however, it has much more upside given its ownership of the UFC, the economy reopening, and the increasing value of content.
Jun 2, 2021 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Naked Brand Group Ltd. (NAKD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NAKD News