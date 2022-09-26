Sell This Cruise Ship Stock Before It Plunges Even Lower

NASDAQ: NCLH | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

NCLH – Despite gaining more than 15% in price over the past three months, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) is down close to 35% year-to-date. With the Fed reiterating its aggressive monetary policy stance, it could be wise to sell the stock before it plunges even lower. Read on….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Sep 26, 2022


Global cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to 180-days calling on various locations across the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic had severely impacted the cruise industry. However, it has made a strong comeback over the past few months as international travel resumed.

NCLH’s stock has gained 16.8% in price over the past three months while it has declined 34.7% year-to-date and 50.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $13.55. It is currently trading 54% below its 52-week high of $29.45, which it hit on November 5, 2021.

The rising interest rate environment has hit the cruise ship industry. High rates have led to declining travel demand, with consumers lowering their discretionary spending. Moreover, rising interest rates have severely affected several cruise shipping companies, which had taken huge debts during the pandemic to keep their operations running.

On August 19, 2022, NCLH’s subsidiary Oceania Cruises’ CEO Howard Sherman filed a Form 4 with the SEC disclosing the sale of 86,225 shares of NCLH at an average price of $13.63, raising about $1.20 million in capital.

The company’s current cumulative booked position for the second half of 2022 remains below the comparable 2019 period. The company’s total debt of $13.20 billion as of June 30, 2022, was significantly higher than its liquidity of about $2.90 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents and undrawn commitment.

The company expects to post a net loss despite an expected occupancy of 80% in the ongoing quarter.

NCLH failed to surpass the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in the last reported quarter. Its EPS came 36.7% below analyst estimates, while the revenue missed estimates by 4.8%. It has failed to surpass Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Here’s what could influence the performance of NCLH in the upcoming months:

Mixed Financials

NCLH’s total revenue increased significantly to $1.18 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Its total cruise operating expense increased 329.8% year-over-year to $1.07 billion.

The company’s operating loss narrowed 34.4% year-over-year to $396.80 million. Also, its net loss narrowed 29% year-over-year to $509.32 million. In addition, its loss per share narrowed 37.1% year-over-year to $1.22.

Mixed Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect NCLH’s EPS for fiscal 2022 to remain negative, and its EPS for fiscal 2023 is expected to increase 128.4% year-over-year to $1.24. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase 632.9% and 70% year-over-year to $4.75 billion and $8.07 billion.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward EV/S, NCLH’s 3.75x is 264.1% higher than the 1.03x industry average. Likewise, its 1.20x forward P/S is 55.3% higher than the 0.78x industry average. And the stock’s 8.43x forward P/B is 264% higher than the 2.32x industry average.

Lower-than-industry Profitability

NCLH’s trailing-12-month net income margin is negative compared to the 5.86% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is negative compared to the 1.80% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 0.12% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 88% lower than the industry average of 1.03%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

NCLH has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. NCLH has a D grade for Value, consistent with its stretched valuation.

It has a D grade for Quality, in sync with its lower-than-industry profitability. It has a beta of 2.40, justifying its F grade for Stability.

NCLH is ranked last out of 4 stocks in the F-rated Travel – Cruises industry. Click here to access NCLH’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment.

Bottom Line

NCLH is trading below its 10-day and 200-day moving averages of $14.77 and $17.20, indicating a downtrend. The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance is expected to affect cruise operators negatively. Despite the predicted rise in occupancy, NCLH is expected to post a net loss due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the effects of the continuing Ukraine–Russia conflict.

Given its stretched valuation and lower-than-industry profitability, it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

NCLH shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, NCLH has declined -35.10%, versus a -21.99% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NCLHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bears Back in Charge...What Happens Next?

A month ago the bulls were claiming victory as they created a charge back over 4,000 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Since then that false narrative has been peeled away and investors are more honestly looking at the bleak outlook formed by high inflation and a hawkish Fed. That explains why we are back retesting the June lows. Now we have to ponder what comes next and how to trade our way to profits. Read on below for the full story...
Sep 24, 2022 | 6:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Warren Buffett’s long-term value investing strategy serves as a guide for investors to ensure high returns. With the market volatility becoming more severe after the Fed’s recent interest rate hike, Buffett’s top holdings could be ideal investments for long-term investors. To that end, buying and holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and United Parcel Service (UPS) could be wise. Continue reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Most Sought-After Tech Stock to Buy Right Now

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) have shed more than 25% year-to-date, with the rising interest rates causing a massive tech sell-off. However, the current low price level allows long-term investors to take a position in the stock to benefit from its solid growth prospects. The company has guided double-digit growth for fiscal 2023. Moreover, MSFT has been increasingly paying dividends, which should help generate a steady income stream. Read more…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm

Read More Stories

More Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NCLH News