Minerva Neurosciences up More Than 100% This Week, but Is It a Better Pick Than Vertex Pharma?

NASDAQ: NERV | Minerva Neurosciences, Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

NERV – Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) are expected to benefit from the rising number of chronic diseases and continued technological advancements in the industry. Since NERV has gained more than 100% this week, is it a better investment than VRTX? Read more to find out….

Spandan KhandelwalBy Spandan Khandelwal

Aug 25, 2022


Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates for treating central nervous system diseases. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for treating cystic fibrosis.

Increasing chronic diseases and an aging population should drive the biotechnology industry’s growth. In addition, biotech companies are integrating advanced technologies in the drug development process, which should help them grow significantly.

Data Bridge Market Research shows that the biotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% to reach $2,691,409.16 million by 2028.

With billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management purchasing 470,000 shares of NERV and the company’s submission of a new drug application to the FDA, the stock has gained more than 100% this week.

While NERV has gained 165.4% over the past month, VRTX returned 3.8%. However, VRTX is the clear winner with 32.5% returns versus NERV’s 17.2% in terms of year-to-date performance.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Recent Financial Results

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, NERV’s loss from operations amounted to $6.97 million, while its net loss came in at $8.72 million. The company’s loss per share came in at $1.63.

In the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, VRTX’s revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $2.20 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income grew 1571.8% from its year-ago value to $1.19 billion. Its non-GAAP net income improved 2,062.8% from its prior-year quarter to $930 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS rose 2,017.6% year-over-year to $3.60.

Expected Financial Performance

NERV’s EPS is expected to decline 54.5% in the current year and 32.4% next year.

On the other hand, VRTX’s EPS is expected to grow 2.6% in the current quarter, 9.1% in the current year, and 15.5% next year. Its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 8% per annum over the next five years.

Profitability

VRTX is more profitable, with a gross profit margin of 48.17% compared to NERV’s 38.56%. Also, VRTX’s 38.26% net income margin compares to NERV’s 12.84%.

Furthermore, VRTX’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of 30.24%, 0.05% and 17.15% compare with NERV’s negative 352.65%, 0.34% and 128.49%, respectively.

POWR Ratings

NERV has an overall rating of D, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. On the other hand, VRTX has an overall rating of A, which translates to Strong Buy. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

VRTX has an A grade for Quality, in sync with the company’s impressive profitability. On the other hand, NERV has a C for Quality, which is justified considering its poor profitability.

Of the 396 stocks in the F-rated Biotech industry, VRTX is ranked #1, while NERV is ranked #287.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stocks for Growth, Momentum, Stability, Value, and Sentiment. Click here to view NERV’s ratings. Get all VRTX ratings here.

The Winner

Both NERV and VRTX should benefit from the industry’s solid growth prospects. Even though NERV has gained more than 100% this week, VRTX’s higher profitability and impressive financials make it a better buy now.

Our research shows that odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an overall rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Biotech industry here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Bear Market Game Plan

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

NERV shares were trading at $6.93 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.58 (-7.72%). Year-to-date, NERV has gained 8.15%, versus a -11.90% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Spandan Khandelwal


Spandan's is a financial journalist and investment analyst focused on the stock market. With her ability to interpret financial data, she aims to help investors evaluate the fundamentals of a company before investing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NERVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VRTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bulls or Bears in Charge?

Survey investors in June and no doubt the bears are in charge. Then we go on a 2 month rally with 18% upside for the S&P 500 (SPY) and the bulls seem to be King of the Hill. Now we have backslid a bit over the past week. And the path forward is a bit more unclear. That is why 40 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, weighs in on what happens next for the stock market and why he continues to have a bearish bias. Read on below for more...
Aug 24, 2022 | 5:55am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Downgraded to "Strong Sell" This Week

Deepening of yield curve inversion on speculations about the Fed’s future rate hikes and weaker-than-expected economic data from some influential nations are expected to keep the stock market under pressure. Amid the uncertainties surrounding the market, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak stocks Zymeworks (ZYME), Volcon (VLCN), and Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD), which have recently been downgraded to Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. Read more…
Aug 23, 2022 | 3:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Watch This Fall

The continued migration of business operations to the cloud and the persistence of remote lifestyles should keep driving the cloud computing industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, adding quality cloud computing stocks Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) to your watchlist could be wise. Read on...
Aug 23, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm

Read More Stories

More Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NERV News