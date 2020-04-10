Well before the Coronavirus came to town there was great curiosity in the streaming wars that were to follow. That’s because Disney, HBO Max, Peacock and others were coming to take market share and disrupt the current pecking order.

But now…with everyone at home, there is a TREMENDOUS increase in subscriptions to virtually streaming services. And the average hours viewing each day is screaming higher.

So let’s have a fresh look at the industry and discover why these are the top 4 streaming stocks to consider at this time: Netflix (NFLX - Get Rating), Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA) and Sling (DISH).

Netflix (NFLX - Get Rating)

All streaming stock lists need to start with the current reigning champion in Netflix. Its wide popularity makes it part of Robinhood’s “100 Most Popular” stocks collection and a fixture in the Mt. Rushmore of stock acronyms FAANG.

Even with NFLX trading in the high 300s there are many analysts who see much more upside including 5 Star analyst, Todd Juenger of Bernstein, applying at street high $487 target. With a huge chunk of both the domestic streaming and domestic DVD market, NFLX also has a strong foothold in the lucrative international streaming market. This is a crucial element as COVID-19 is significantly affecting the entire world, so people around the globe need entertainment options. And that trend doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Disney (DIS)

Long known as an entertainment conglomerate focused on movies, resorts and amusement parks, Disney (DIS) recently entered the streaming wars in an effort to bite off a piece of the pie. Offering good performance, offline download capabilities, 4K streaming and access to Disney-owned franchises such as Marvel, LucasFilm and Touchstone, in addition to the family-friendly DIsney fare the brand is the reason why Disney+ has so quickly reached 50 million subscribers.

Yes, DIS has been harmed during this selloff because of all the money generated at their theme parks that are now shut down til further noticed. Trust me, the demand will be there when it re-opens (my wife and daughters will likely be at the head of the line). But for now you get to buy the stock on a dip, knowing it is a great long term buy. On top of that they are enjoying new found growth as a streaming war winner. That is why Matt Maley of Miller Tabak is one of a number of analysts that say DIS is a “buy” right now with an average price target of nearly $135.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (CMCSA) was identified as one of Barron’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2020 based in part because of its unique strategy. Instead of focusing only on their high-speed internet services, CMCSA instead developed a strategy of diversification. In addition to its acquisition of Sky, a European satellite provider, CMCSA will focus its efforts on Peacock, a streaming service with programming from its NBCUniversal sector.

Trading at just $44, Adrew Bary from Barron’s believes CMCSA is a good buy due to its low risk, high-quality assets and affordable share price. On top of that CMCSA also pays an attractive 2.4% dividend yield…about 3X better than Treasury bonds.

Sling (DISH)

A subsidiary of DISH Network Corp (DISH), Sling is the most popular over-the-top media service with more than 2.2 million subscribers. This is over one million more than AT&T’s (T) streaming service, DIRECTV Now. A robust selection of channels, reliable streaming capabilities and flexible subscription options make Sling an attractive option for people who are stuck inside amid “stay at home” orders and social distancing policies.

The NASDAQ News Feed named DISH as a “hot stock to watch”. Wall Street agrees with an average target of $38.50 with shares well below at $23. This may be riskier picks on the page…but it also may offer the most reward.

Want more great investing ideas?

Is This a “Suckers Rally”?

Free Access Pass to Wealth365 Online Summit– Join many of the world’s top investors to learn strategies to not just survive, but actually thrive in the midst of this bear market.

Reitmeister Total Return portfolio – Learn Steve Reitmeister’s strategies and current picks that work in bull and bear markets alike.

NFLX shares were trading at $370.72 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.40 (-0.11%). Year-to-date, NFLX has gained 14.57%, versus a -13.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article