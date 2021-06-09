2 Automobile Manufacturers That Received Upgrades Last Week

: NIO | NIO Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

NIO – The automotive industry is expected to see a solid recovery later this year as disruptions caused by a global semiconductor chip shortage abate with huge government and private investments to boost semiconductor production. So, we think it could be wise to now bet on automobile manufacturers NIO (NIO) and Ford Motor (F) because they recently received upgrades from analysts and are favorably positioned to gain from the industry tailwinds. Read on to learn more.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Jun 9, 2021


The COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions wreaked havoc on the automotive industry last year as demand fell off a cliff. Global semiconductor supply constraints have also been negatively impacting the industry. However, according to Goldman Sachs’ (GS) chief Asia economist, the chip shortage should decline later this year as chip shipments improve and plants return to full working capacity. Huge government and private investments to boost semiconductor production should address the supply concern significantly in the coming months. This, along with the fast-paced economic reopening, should drive the automotive industry’s recovery.

Investors’ increasing interest in the automotive space is evident in the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s (CARZ) 10.1% returns over the past month versus the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 1.6% gains. Also, traditional automakers might be in a more beneficial position than pure electric vehicle (EV) producers based on their broad portfolio of vehicles and market dominance.

Given the automotive industry’s promising recovery prospects, analysts are optimistic about the performance of NIO Inc. (NIO) and Ford Motor Company (F). Analysts’ views on these stocks have recently been upgraded. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up these stocks now.

Click here to check out our Automotive Industry Report for 2021

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles (EVs). Its offerings include five-, six-, and seven-seater electric SUVs, and smart electric sedans. In addition, the company provides energy and service packages to its users and offers power solutions that include Power Home, which is a home charging product. Citi recently upgraded the stock from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy.’

On May 24, 2021, NIO announced that it had entered manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd., and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Anhui) Co., Ltd., regarding the joint manufacture of its vehicles and related fee arrangements. These arrangements are expected to increase NIO’s manufacturing efficiency.

NIO’s vehicle deliveries increased 422.7% year-over-year to 20,060 for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021. Its vehicle sales grew 489.8% year-over-year to $1.13 billion, while its total revenues increased 481.8% year-over-year to $1.22 billion. Also, its gross profit came in at $237.30 million, up 36.2% sequentially.

Analysts expect NIO’s EPS to increase 38.9% for the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021, and 33.3% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 135.9% year-over-year to $1.30 billion in the current quarter. The stock has gained 629.7% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $43.56.

Ford Motor Company (F)

As one of the prominent players in the automotive space, F designs, manufactures, markets, and servicing a range of Ford trucks, cars, EVs, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: automotive; mobility; and Ford Credit. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has lifted his price target on F by $2 to $18 per share, while holding his ‘overweight’ rating in place.

F unveiled its 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro on May 24, 2021. The vehicle is the newest member of its growing work-ready lineup. With a built-in high-tech electric platform and innovative features, F could generate increasing demand for the product from its commercial consumers.

F’s total revenues increased 5.5% year-over-year to $36.23 million for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021. Its operating income came in at $2.46 billion compared to a $1.56 billion operating loss in the prior-year period. Its net income was $3.26 billion versus a $1.99 billion net loss in the year-ago period. Also, its EPS came in at $0.81 compared to a $0.50 loss per share in the prior-year period.

The company’s EPS is expected to be $1.02 in 2021, which represents a 148.8% year-over-year increase. F surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Analysts expect F’s revenue to increase 48.3% year-over-year to $23.66 billion for the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021. The stock has rallied 122.3% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $15.63.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

NIO shares were trading at $43.24 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.32 (-0.73%). Year-to-date, NIO has declined -11.28%, versus a 13.44% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More NIO Inc. ADR (NIO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NIO News