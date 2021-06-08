Avoid These 3 Downgraded Stocks

: NIO | NIO Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

NIO – Blade Air Mobility (BLDE), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) and Nio (NIO) are three stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. Find out why you should consider selling or taking profits on them.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jun 8, 2021


The market is at the upper end of its recent range. While some believe that a breakout is imminent, it’s equally likely that we could encounter some selling pressure especially given that the market is overbought and sentiment readings are quite bullish.

Regardless of your leanings, it’s a good time to cut some low-quality stocks. The POWR Ratings is updated every day and assesses stocks based on 118 different factors, each with its own weight.

Let’s take a quick look at three recently downgraded stocks that investors should unload or even consider shorting: Blade Air Mobility (BLDE), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), and Nio (NIO).

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

BLDE makes an air mobility platform for the travel industry. In short, BLDE provides affordable air travel alternatives, primarily in the form of helicopters.

Based in New York, BLDE is a POWR Ratings disappointment with an overall F grade. The stock has an F Value component grade along with Ds in the Quality, Growth, and Stability components. Click here to find out how BLDE fares in the rest of the POWR Rating components such as Momentum and Sentiment.

Of the 16 stocks in the Air Freight & Shipping Services segment, BLDE is ranked dead last. You can find out more bout the stocks in this space by clicking here. BLDE has a three-month price return of -10%. The stock’s six-month price return is -0.5%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

H is a hospitality business that primarily makes money from renting hotel rooms. H also has resorts and vacation ownership properties in its global portfolio. As of the spring of ’21, H had more than 1,000 properties in its portfolio spanning 68 countries.

H is a POWR Ratings dud with a F overall grade and Ds in the Value, Growth, Quality and Sentiment components. Investors who would like to know how H fares in the Stability and Momentum components can find out by clicking here.

Of the 20 stocks in the Travel – Hotels/Resorts space, H is ranked nearly last, slotting in at 19th. You can find out more about the stocks in this segment by clicking here. H has a three-month price return of -3%. The stock’s 2020 price return was -17%.

The analysts don’t have much faith in H. The average analyst price target for the stock is about 2.4% below its current price. It is also concerning that of the 17 analysts to have issued recommendations on the stock, 16 consider it a Hold and only one considers it a Buy.

Nio (NIO)

NIO, based in Shanghai, China is the leader in the country’s electric vehicle market, commonly shortened to the acronym of EV. Sometimes described as China’s Tesla, NIO has been publicly traded for three years. The company’s value offering is affordable EVs made by a state owned business and contracted through NIO. The carmaker receives a fee from NIO for each vehicle sold. Instead of using a traditional dealership, NIO sells automobiles through its app and on the web.

NIO is a POWR Ratings failure with an F overall grade. The stock has a F Stability component grade along with Ds in the Quality, Sentiment and Value components. Click here to find out how NIO fares in the Momentum and Growth components of the POWR Ratings.

Of the 57 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers segment, NIO is ranked in the bottom 10, slotting in at number 47 overall. You can learn more about this segment by clicking here.

NIO’s year to date price return is -10%. The stock’s six-month price return is -3%. It is also interesting to note the company had a ’19 price return of -36% before its breakout year in 2020. The NIO bulls pushed the price of this stock up too far too quick and it is now returning back to a more appropriate valuation. Furthermore, NIO has a high beta of 2.55, meaning if the market undulates in the months ahead, NIO will fluctuate right along with it.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

NIO shares were trading at $43.58 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.10 (-0.23%). Year-to-date, NIO has declined -10.59%, versus a 13.43% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BLDEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More NIO Inc. ADR (NIO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NIO News