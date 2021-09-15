2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

NASDAQ: NTWK | NETSOL Technologies Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

NTWK – A growing reliance on cloud platforms and the continued automation of business processes across several industries are expected to fuel the demand for software services. Also, increased IT spending should continue to drive the software industry’s growth. Therefore, we think software stocks NetSol Technologies (NTWK) and Evolving Systems (EVOL), which are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their strong growth potential, are solid picks. Read on.

Priyanka MandalBy Priyanka Mandal

Sep 15, 2021


The software industry has been witnessing growing demand, with more businesses automating their processes and migrating to the cloud  to facilitate hybrid working models. As the adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid architecture, artificial intelligence, and machine learning continues to rise, the industry should benefit. The global software market is expected to reach $823.71 million by 2026, registering  a 7.2% CAGR.

According to Gartner, worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $4.1 trillion in 2021. Since the resurgence of COVID-19 cases could delay office reopening, remote working trends are expected to persist. This should bode well for software companies.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on prominent software stocks NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) and Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL), which  look undervalued at their current price levels. These companies are expected to keep thriving based on their solid fundamentals.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)

Incorporated in 1997, NTWK in Calabasas, Calif., provides state-of-the-art solutions, cost-effective capabilities, and consulting services to the global finance and leasing industry. The company’s software delivers businesses to clients with smart work engines and the freedom to evolve. Self-Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Web Point of Sale, Mobile Field Investigator, and Mobile Auditor are some products under NTWK’s digital segment.

Last month, NTWK partnered with Motorcycle Group to deploy a cloud-based version of its flagship NFS Ascent platform across the customer’s entire operations. NFS Ascent is an NTWK product built on cutting-edge technology that enables auto, equipment, big-ticket finance companies, and other businesses to run easily. This agreement marks the first official sale for the company’s NFS Ascent in the U.S. market.

NTWK’s total net revenues increased 1.9% year-over-year to $13.78 million in its fiscal third quarter, ended March 31, 2021. The company’s gross profit increased 6.7% from its  year-ago value to $6.43 million. Its income from operations came in at $0.46 million, compared to a $0.38 million loss from operations in the third quarter of 2020. Also, its other income increased 2,967% from the prior-year quarter to $0.52 million.

Analysts expect NTWK’s revenue for its fiscal year 2021 to be $59.7 million, representing 5.9% growth year-over-year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to grow at a 28%  rate per annum over the next five years.

In terms of trailing-12-months EV/Sales, NTWK is currently trading at 0.68x, which is 84.6% lower than the 4.42X industry average. And in terms of its trailing-12-months Price/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 0.87x, which is 79.8% lower than the 4.28x industry average. NTWK’s stock price has surged 2.6% over the past nine months and 45.1% over the past year.

NTWK’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an A grade for Value, and a B grade for Quality and Sentiment. We’ve also graded NTWK for Growth, Stability, and Momentum. Click here to access all NTWK’s ratings.

NTWK is ranked #18 of 128 stocks in the Software-Application industry.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL)

Englewood, Colo.-based EVOL is a real-time digital engagement accelerator that empowers communications service providers (CSP) to increase revenue per user, reduce friction, improve retention and maximize customer satisfaction. The company’s business solutions include marketing services, smart dealer, customer value management, Dynamic SIM Activation, and Tertio Service Activation.

In June, Cellcard Cambodia, a 5G services provider, expanded its relationship with EVOL to enhance its loyalty program. Cellcard Club will introduce more personalized and relevant offers to subscribers through various digital media. So, with this expansion, EVOL is expected to deliver real-time and innovative digital customer engagement to its customers.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, EVOL’s total revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $6.99 million. The company’s income from operations grew 19% from its  year-ago value to $0.35 million. Its services revenue came in at $6.99 million, up 12.1% year-over-year. Also, the company’s net income amounted to $953,000, compared to a $48,000 net loss in the prior-year quarter.

EVOL’s EPS is expected to grow at a 15% rate per annum over the next five years. In terms of trailing-12-months EV/Sales, EVOL is currently trading at 0.85x, which is 80.8% lower than the 4.42x industry average. Also, in terms of its trailing-12-months Price/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 0.97x, which is 77.3% lower than the 4.28x industry average. EVOL’s stock price has surged 118.2% over the past year.

EVOL’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. Also, the stock has an A grade for Value and Quality.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, one can see EVOL’s ratings for Growth, Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment here. The stock is ranked #20 in the Software-Application .

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

NTWK shares were trading at $3.90 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.01 (+0.26%). Year-to-date, NTWK has gained 2.63%, versus a 19.72% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics, her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NTWKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EVOLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More NETSOL Technologies Inc. (NTWK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NTWK News