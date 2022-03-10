3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 50%

NASDAQ: NVDA | NVIDIA Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

NVDA – Accelerating digitization and adoption of advanced technologies across industries to ramp up businesses should propel the tech market’s growth in the coming years. Considering the fundamental stability of the blue-chip stocks, NVIDIA (NVDA), salesforce (CRM), and PayPal (PYPL) could be ideal additions to your watchlist, given the current market volatility. Street analysts see a more than 45% upside potential in these stocks.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 10, 2022


Blue-chip stocks are typically large, well-established, and financially sound companies that have operated for many years. Investors perceive blue-chip stocks as safe-haven bets during market turbulence because of their dependable financials. Although these stocks are not immune to market volatility, they are known to rebound quickly.

Additionally, the tech industry has thrived over the past two years due to the increased adoption of technology-based solutions amid the lockdowns and digital transformation trends across sectors. Moreover, the momentum should sustain as more and more companies embrace the cloud, everything-as-a-service (XaaS), and edge intelligence to improve their business models.

The stock market has been on a wild ride lately due to investors’ concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the worsening inflation situation, and the impending interest rate hike later this month. Given this backdrop, blue-chip tech stocks, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) could be ideal additions to your watchlist now. Wall Street analysts see a more than 45% upside potential in these stocks.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA operates as a visual computing company worldwide through two segments: Graphics and Compute & Networking. Its products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. The company also has a partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. 

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it had formed a multi-year strategic partnership with NVDA to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers. With next-generation cars setting in to transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries, this partnership should prove strategic for NVDA.

In January 2022, NVDA unveiled more than 160 gaming and Studio GeForce®-based laptop designs, new desktop, and laptop GeForce RTX® GPUs and technologies, and NVIDIA Omniverse™ for creators. These innovations should help NVDA strengthen its position in the gaming ecosystem.

NVDA’s non-GAAP revenue increased 52.8% year-over-year to $7.64 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 30, 2022. Its non-GAAP operating income grew 76% from the year-ago value to $3.68 billion in the same period. The company reported a non-GAAP net income of $3.35 billion, up 71.2% year-over-year, and its non-GAAP EPS increased 69.2% from its year-ago value to $1.32.

The consensus EPS estimate of $1.29 for the fiscal first quarter ending April 2022 represents a 41.4% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion for the same quarter represents a 43.4% increase from the same period last year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it topped Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

NVDA has gained 83.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $230.14. It has gained 3.8% over the past six months.

Of the 21 Wall Street analysts that have rated NVDA, 17 rated it Buy, and four rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $352.65 indicates a 53.2% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $245.00 to a high of $400.00.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

CRM develops enterprise cloud computing solutions that focus on customer relationship management (CRM) technology worldwide. It also focuses on cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), social, and analytics, enabling companies to transform their businesses. It provides its services through direct sales, consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners.

On March 7, 2022, CRM and Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) announced their partnership to make it easy for CRM’s customers to manage their entire social media presence through Sprout’s industry-leading social suite. Social media has become a critical element in the evolution of businesses, and this partnership should help CRM to serve its customers better by assisting them to harness the power of social.

In February 2022, CRM announced the launch of Safety Cloud to help businesses and communities get together and create safe in-person experiences with better management of testing, health, and entry protocols. Safety Cloud streamlines COVID-19 testing and health status reporting with agility and security on a single platform. This should be widely in demand as businesses are looking for the best ways for their employees, customers, and partners to get together safely in the new normal.

CRM’s total revenue increased 25.9% year-over-year to $7.33 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022. Its gross profit grew 22.5% from the year-ago value to $5.31 billion.

Analysts expect CRM’s revenue for the fiscal quarter ending April 2022 to come in at $7.38 billion, indicating an increase of 23.8% year-over-year. Also, the company’s revenue is expected to grow 21.2% year-over-year to $32.10 billion in the ongoing fiscal year.

CRM shares have gained 2.2% intraday to close the last trading session at $203.16.

Among the 28 Wall Street analysts that have rated CRM, 24 rated it Buy, and four rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $303.19 indicates a 51% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $225.00 to a high of $375.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

PYPL is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of merchants and customers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy. It operates a two-sided network that links customers around the globe and connects them with merchants.

PYPL’s net revenues increased 13.1% year-over-year to $6.92 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Its operating income grew 9% from the year-ago value to $1.05 billion. The company’s net cash provided by operating activities increased 30.9% year-over-year to $1.76 billion over the period. Also, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.11, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Street expects PYPL’s EPS for the fiscal year ending December 2022 to improve 1% year-over-year to $4.65. The consensus revenue estimate of $29.37 billion for the same period represents a 15.8% increase year-over-year. The company also surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 1.7% intraday to close the last trading session at $100.22.

Out of the 37 Wall Street analysts that have rated PYPL, 26 rated it Buy, and ten rated it Hold while one rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $182.36 indicates a potential upside of 82%. The price targets range from a low of $107.00 to a high of $245.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

NVDA shares fell $0.57 (-0.25%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, NVDA has declined -22.95%, versus a -10.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NVDAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CRMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PYPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am

Read More Stories

More NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NVDA News