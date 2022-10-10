1 Telecom Stock You Can Count on for Long-Term Gains

NYSE: OOMA | Ooma, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

OOMA – Ooma Inc. (OOMA) should gain from the continued digitization and the growing market for communication services. Moreover, its strategic acquisition to boost market share should bolster its performance in the coming months. Therefore, it could be wise to scoop up its shares. Read on….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Oct 10, 2022


Ooma Inc. (OOMA) provides communications services and related technologies to businesses and residential customers in the United States and Canada. The company’s products include Ooma Business, Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise, and Ooma AirDial.

For approximately $9.75 million in cash, OOMA recently acquired Junction Networks Inc., which conducts business as OnSIP, a cutting-edge supplier of cloud-based phone and unified communications services for small and mid-sized organizations, from Intrado Corp.

The acquisition of OnSIP is projected to be accretive to OOMA’s adjusted EBITDA beginning the fourth quarter of 2022 and contribute to the company’s profitability and cash flows as operational synergies are realized.

Also, Ooma AirDial, an OOMA drop-in replacement for obsolete copper-wire phone lines, has been selected Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the publication UC Today’s renowned UC Awards.

The stock has gained 13.1% over the past three months and 7.9% over the past month to close its last trading session at $13.49.

Here’s what could shape OOMA’s performance in the near term:

Robust Financials

For the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, OOMA’s total revenue grew 11.9% year-over-year to $52.65 million. Its gross profit surged 15.4% from the prior-year quarter to $33.82 million. The company reported a net income of $338 thousand, compared to a net loss of $439 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $3.98 million.

Strong Growth Prospects

Street expects OOMA’s revenue to rise 12.7% year-over-year to $216.74 million in fiscal 2022. In addition, its EPS is expected to grow 47.7% per annum over the next five years. Moreover, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

The only Wall Street analysts that rated OOMA rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $23 indicates a 70.5% potential upside.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

OOMA has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. OOMA has a B grade for Growth, Sentiment, and Stability. Favorable analyst estimates justify the Growth and Sentiment grades. In addition, the stock’s beta of 0.64 is in sync with the Stability grade.

Of the 20 stocks in the D-rated Telecom – Domestic industry, OOMA is ranked #1.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded OOMA for Quality, Value, and Momentum. Get all OOMA ratings here.

Bottom Line

OOMA’s robust financials position it well for a significant upside in the near term. Furthermore, the company’s strategic acquisition should expand its market reach and help the stock rebound soon. So, the stock could be an excellent investment.

How Does Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

OOMA has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating.  Check out these other stocks within the same industry with B (Buy) ratings: Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

OOMA shares were trading at $13.45 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.04 (-0.30%). Year-to-date, OOMA has declined -34.20%, versus a -23.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
OOMAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPOKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Where is the Bottom for this Bear Market?

Bounces will pop up here and there as they did this past week...but don’t think for a second that this bear market is over because the Fed is not yet done with their mission to tamp down the flames of recession. When all is said and done we will have a recession and the S&P 500 (SPY) will be much lower. This leads to the key question: Where is bottom? Investing veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in his updated market outlook below...
Oct 8, 2022 | 5:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

TransGlobe Energy is Our Featured Stock of the Week

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is in the midst of an earnings boom, yet the stock remains dirt cheap. Read on to find out why it's our featured stock of the week...
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Avoid

The NASDAQ Composite has been facing significant turmoil due to successive rate hikes. As recessionary fears loom over the economy, beaten-down stocks DraftKings (DKNG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) might be best avoided until further notice. Read more…
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 2 Best Stocks for a Starter Stock Portfolio

The Fed’s hawkish monetary policy stance to tame the hot inflation is increasing recession fears. However, many analysts believe a soft landing is possible. Given the uncertain market conditions, fundamentally sound stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) might be best for a starter stock portfolio. Read more...
Oct 5, 2022 | 11:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Avoid

The NASDAQ Composite has been facing significant turmoil due to successive rate hikes. As recessionary fears loom over the economy, beaten-down stocks DraftKings (DKNG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) might be best avoided until further notice. Read more…
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:50pm

Read More Stories

More Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All OOMA News