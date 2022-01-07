2 Real Estate Technology Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 70%

: OPEN | Opendoor Technologies Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

OPEN – Housing prices in the United States skyrocketed in 2021. Furthermore, there has been an influx of technological advancements into the sector. Venture capital investment into real estate technology companies hit a record high last year. Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect a more than 70% upside in the real estate tech stocks Opendoor (OPEN) and Redfin (RDFN). Read on.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jan 7, 2022


The United States housing market delivered a stellar performance in 2021, with home sales on track to reach their highest level in 15 years. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, average home prices skyrocketed nearly 20% through the third quarter in 2021, compared to their year-ago figures.

Technology has steadily tapped the real estate market. Since real estate technology or prop-tech went mainstream in 2021, investors have rushed to invest an unprecedented amount of money in the sector. According to a report from the Center for Real Estate Technology & Innovation, venture capital investments in real estate technology companies hit $32 billion in the year, beating the previous annual record.

The IT market in real estate is predicted to reach $13.46 billion by 2026, growing at a 12.2% CAGR. Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect the real estate technology stocks of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) and Redfin Corporation (RDFN) to rally by more than 70% in price in the near term.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

OPEN in Tempe, Ariz., operates as a digital platform for residential real estate services in the United States. The company’s platform enables customers to buy and sell houses online.

On Sept. 23, Access Technology Ventures, a branch of industrial group Access Industries, announced an additional purchase of $300 million of stock in  OPEN. Access has supported OPEN since 2015.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, OPEN’s revenue increased 569.3% year-over-year to $2.27 billion. Its adjusted gross profit rose 606.9% from the prior-year quarter to $233.78 million. And its adjusted EBITDA was  $34.51 million, up substantially from its negative year-ago value.

The consensus EPS estimate for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 indicates a 59.2% year-over-year increase. And the  $3.14 billion consensus revenue estimate for the same quarter reflects a 1,162.2% improvement from the prior-year quarter.

Of the five Wall Street analysts rating OPEN, three have rated it Buy, while two have rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $29.75 indicates a 152.1% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $21.00 to a high of $42.00.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

RDFN in Seattle, Wash., is a real estate brokerage company that operates in the United States and Canada. The company’s offerings include an online real estate marketplace that provides real estate services. It also provides title and settlement services.

On Nov. 15, RDFN announced its launch in Big Bear, California, and Ocean City, Maryland, alongside the extension of its brokerage services in Hudson Valley, New York, to include parts of Ulster County. Earlier in  November, RDFN announced its launch in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area. This should expand the company’s footprint across the country.

RDFN’s total revenue increased 128% year-over-year to $540.07 million in its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30. This can be attributed to a 38.8% rise in service revenue from the prior-year quarter to $301.66 million. Its gross profit improved 36.8% from the same period prior year to $127.30 million.

Analysts expect RDFN’s revenue to increase 144.5% year-over-year to $597.91 million in the last quarter of 2021.

Three out of the nine Wall Street analysts rating RDFN have rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $59.29 indicates a 71.7% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $27.00 to a high of $88.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

OPEN shares were trading at $11.16 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.64 (-5.42%). Year-to-date, OPEN has declined -23.61%, versus a -1.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
OPENGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RDFNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All OPEN News