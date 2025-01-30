Market corrections are a part of the stock market dynamic and can often offer attractive investment opportunities to investors. The recent scrambling of the artificial intelligence (AI) themed segment has raised portfolio concerns amongst investors about market concentration in tech megacaps. This was due to the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model that rattled markets and prompted concerns.

The stocks of major corporations like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet faced a big hit due to the market tumble. Further, the major indices slumped following the news of the DeepSeek AI model.

One such affected stock is UiPath Inc. (PATH), a leader in robotic process automation. PATH saw its share prices drop by 5.2% in the last session. However, in the long run, the company’s prospects appear promising, fueled by optimism from a potential increase in investments in Agentic AI, a probabilistic technology with high adaptability to changing environments and events.

Shares of PATH have surged 15% over the past month and 16.9% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $14.40.

PATH is a leading provider of end-to-end automation platforms that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions internationally. It provides a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

The company reported impressive financial results in the last quarter when its subscription services revenue increased by over 23% year-over-year. PATH posted a total revenue of $354.65 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. Also, its non-GAAP EPS was $0.11 for the third quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07.

PATH is an innovative automation company that leverages and integrates the latest innovations to deliver efficient and tech-first solutions. In the same attempt, it recently integrated Anthropic’s Claude LLMs to fuel UiPath Autopilot for everyone, Clipboard AI, and a new GenAI healthcare solution offering improved productivity, cost savings, and decision-making capabilities to customers.

Further, UiPath’s solutions are being increasingly utilized by major companies like Banco Azteca and Omega Healthcare to transform their operations and achieve significant efficiency gains with the strategic implementation of AI and automation.

Let’s look at factors that could influence PATH’s performance in the upcoming months.

Positive Recent Developments

On October 24, 2024, PATH announced that it is transforming the operations of Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare, and clinical enablement services, through its AI-powered automation. The partnership will likely position PATH as a frontrunner in AI-driven automation.

Also, on October 22, 2024, PATH entered into a strategic partnership with Inflection AI, an enterprise AI company, to integrate the UiPath Platform with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution, which resulted in higher operational efficiency and effectiveness for enterprises.

The strategic partnership reinforces PATH’s commitment to providing secure and efficient AI-driven solutions, positions it as a leader in innovative enterprise automation, and advances the security-focused industries in their operations.

Robust Financials

PATH’s total revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $354.65 million during the third quarter that ended October 31, 2024. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 5.8% from the year-ago value to $300.36 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating income of $49.72 million indicates growth of 13.8% from the prior year’s quarter.

In addition, the company’s non-GAAP net income came in at $59.81 million or $0.11 per share for the quarter, respectively. Its free cash flow increased 12.2% from the year-ago value to $182.87 million.

Also, the company’s cash and cash equivalents and total assets stood at $773.63 million and $2.66 billion as of October 31, 2024.

According to the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial outlook, PATH expects revenue between $422 million and $427 million. The company’s ARR is projected to range from $1.669 billion to $1.674 billion as of January 31, 2025. Also, it expects a non-GAAP operating income of approximately $100 million

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect PATH’s revenue for the second quarter (ending July 2025) to increase 12.3% year-over-year to $355.23 million. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.07 for the same quarter reflects a 68.7% year-over-year improvement. Moreover, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, which is remarkable.

Additionally, for the fiscal year ending January 2026, the company’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 10.7% and 7.2% from the prior year to $1.58 billion and $0.51, respectively.

High Profitability

PATH’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 83.38% is 65.1% higher than the industry average of 50.49%. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 31.21% is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.14%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promise

PATH’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. PATH has a B grade for Quality, in sync with its higher-than-industry-profitability.

In addition, the stock has a B grade for Momentum. PATH is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $13.64 and $13.88, respectively, indicating an uptrend.

PATH is ranked #9 in the 18-stock A-rated Software – SAAS industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given PATH grades for Sentiment, Value, Growth, and Stability. Get access to all the PATH Ratings here.

Bottom Line

In the recent market turbulence where even the members of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ group of technology stocks were affected, PATH also followed the same wave, and its stocks went through a decline. The market correction stirred the stock market and investors’ reaction and could benefit investors in the long term.

This has positioned PATH as a Buy, owing to its innovative solutions, continuous AI integration, expanding customer base, and solid financial performance in the last reported quarter.

Thus, considering the stock’s profitability, long-term potential, and growth prospects, it could be prudent to invest in this stock.

How Does UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While PATH has an overall POWR Rating of B, investors could also check out these other stocks within the A-rated Software – SAAS industry with A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings: Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR), WM Holding Company, LLC (MAPS), and Vimeo Inc. (VMEO).

For exploring more A and B-rated software stocks, click here.

PATH shares were trading at $14.66 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.26 (+1.81%). Year-to-date, PATH has gained 15.34%, versus a 3.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

