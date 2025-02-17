Automation has come a long way from simply handling repetitive tasks. Today, companies are looking for smarter solutions that can not only speed up processes but also adapt to changing needs. This shift has opened the door for more advanced technologies, and UiPath Inc. (PATH) seems to be leading the way. Known for its user-friendly platform, PATH has carved out a strong position in the market, helping businesses streamline processes and cut down on inefficiencies.

One of the company’s biggest strengths is its push toward ‘agentic automation,’ a concept that goes beyond traditional robotic process automation (RPA). Instead of just following preset instructions, UiPath’s AI-driven bots are designed to pick up patterns, process information, and adjust to new scenarios.

This focus on innovation has earned the company recognition from industry experts, including the top spot in Everest Group’s 2024 Intelligent Automation Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment. As businesses lean on automation to reduce costs and boost efficiency, demand for PATH’s solutions is expected to grow. Its platform, which combines AI-driven features with an easy-to-use interface, has made automation more accessible for both developers and non-technical users.

That said, competition in this space is heating up, and staying ahead won’t be easy. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 30.6%, closing the last trading session at $14.93. Can PATH hold on to its momentum and continue shaping the future of automation?

Let’s explore the factors that could shape the company’s performance in the near future.

Positive Developments

On October 22, 2024, PATH announced a strategic partnership with Inflection AI to integrate the UiPath Platform™ with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution, allowing enterprises to achieve greater levels of operational efficiency and effectiveness without compromising trust and AI security options. This partnership strengthens PATH’s position in enterprise automation, expanding its reach and potential adoption among major corporations.

Solid Financials and Historical Growth

PATH’s revenues for the third quarter (ended October 31, 2024) increased 8.8% year-over-year to $354.65 million. It reported a non-GAAP gross profit of $300.36 million, indicating a 5.7% growth from the prior-year quarter.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income came in at $49.72 million, up 13.8% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP net income for the quarter amounted to $59.81 million or $0.11 per share. Also, its non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow increased 12.2% year-over-year, amounting to $182.87 million.

Over the past three years, PATH’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20.3%, while its total assets increased at 2.6% annually.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect PATH’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending January 2025) to increase 4.9% year-over-year to $425.45 million. The company’s revenue for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to grow 10.7% year-over-year to $1.58 billion. Moreover, the company topped the consensus revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

In addition, its EPS for the fiscal year ending January 2025 is forecasted to come in at $0.47 and grow 7.2% from the prior year, setting at $0.51 in 2026.

High Profitability

PATH’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 83.38% is 63.7% higher than the industry average of 50.93%. Similarly, its trailing-12-month levered FCF of 31.21% is 161.1% above the industry average of 11.96%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promise

PATH’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to Buy in our proprietary system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. PATH’s B grade for Growth is in sync with its strong financial performance in the last reported quarter and historical growth. The stock also has a B grade for Quality, supported by profitability measures that exceed industry benchmarks.

PATH is ranked #9 out of 18 stocks in the A-rated Software – SAAS industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given PATH grades for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get access to all PATH ratings here.

Bottom Line

As the adoption of agentic AI gains momentum, PATH seems well-positioned to ride this wave of innovation. According to the company’s latest report, 90% of IT executives see agentic AI as a game-changer for improving business processes, with 77% planning to invest in it this year. This rising interest in AI agents, an autonomous software capable of making decisions and solving complex problems, aligns perfectly with UiPath’s advanced automation capabilities and could fuel its future growth.

Moreover, the company’s expanding efforts in generative AI, paired with its recent better-than-expected financial results, depict its solid financial health and ability to meet rising market demand. With a bright outlook and a firm grip on the future of automation, investing in PATH now could be a strategic move for those seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving AI and automation markets.

How Does UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While PATH has an overall POWR Rating of B, investors could also check out these other stocks within the A-rated Software – SAAS industry with A (Strong Buy) ratings: Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR), WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS), and Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO).

To explore more A- and B-rated software SAAS stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

PATH shares . Year-to-date, PATH has gained 17.47%, versus a 4.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Shweta Kumari

Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article