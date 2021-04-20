Based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. (PBR) produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. PBR’s stock price has fallen 24% so far this year on investor concerns surrounding the replacement of the state-controlled company’s CEO with an army general, and on the company’s significant production decline. The stock is currently trading at $8.54, 28.2% below its 52-week high of $11.89.

PBR is dealing with serious management turmoil since the retired general’s appointment as CEO; he does not have any oil and gas industry experience. Meanwhile, given its mixed financial performance, PBR’s overall growth prospects look uncertain.

Here is what we think could influence PBR’s performance in the near term:

Fall in Production and Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2020, PBR’s average production of oil, NGL and natural gas declined 9.1% sequentially to 2.68 MMboed. Also, its production in the pre-salt fields was 11.3% lower than the third quarter of 2020, attributable primarily to a greater number of scheduled stoppages. In addition, the company’s Gas and Power segment witnessed a 13% decline in power generation, and a 15.3% decline in production in 2020, compared to 2019.

PBR’s LPG sales declined 5.7% sequentially to 232 Kbpd, while its naphtha sales declined 29.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Uncertainties Surrounding Management Changes

The Brazilian government’s decision to replace PBR’s CEO Roberto Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, in an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices, has sparked widespread concerns about increased government regulations and interference on the company. Furthermore, , another PBR board member, Marcelo Gasparino, has stepped down. These management uncertainties could negatively impact the stock’s performance in the near term.

Mixed Financials

PBR’s revenues have increased 5.8% sequentially to $13.91 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to a 2.9% appreciation of Brent prices and a higher demand for thermopower generation. However, the company’s free cash flow declined 23.9% sequentially to $5.68 billion. Also, its net cash provided by operating activities decreased 17.6% to $7.07 billion. In its fiscal year 2020, the company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% year-over-year to $28.4 billion.

While PBR’s EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 13.2% over the past three years, the CAGR of its revenue has been negative 2.2% over this period. Also, its tangible book value has declined at an annualized rate of 3.4% over the past three years.

Consensus Price Target Reflects Upside

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $15.85 in the near term, which represents a potential upside of 85.6%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertain Prospects

PBR has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. PBR has a Value Grade of C. This justifies the stock’s forward PEG of 3.87x, which is 89.7% higher than the industry average 2.04x

In terms of Sentiment Grade, PBR has a D. It also has a D grade for Momentum, which is consistent with the stock’s negative year-to-date price returns.

In addition to the grades we’ve highlighted, one can check out additional PBR ratings for Quality, Stability, and Growth here.

PBR is ranked #19 of 53 stocks in the C-rated Foreign Oil & Gas industry.

There are several top-rated stocks in the same industry. Click here to access them.

Bottom Line

PBR’s stock has soared 32.4% over the past year but has declined 24% year-to-date. The company’s EPS is expected to decline at the rate of 17.6% over the next five years. The intervention of the Brazilian government to influence the company’s business could be a headwind for the stock. Also, , its substantial production decline during the fourth quarter is a concern. Thus, we think investors should wait for a little more certainty about the company’s prospects before investing in the stock.

PBR shares were trading at $8.46 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.08 (-0.94%). Year-to-date, PBR has declined -22.12%, versus a 11.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Imon Ghosh

Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article