Shares of Healthpeak Properties is Ready to Breakout!

: PEAK | Healthpeak Properties Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PEAK – A key resistance line has formed in the chart of Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and it is looking to breakout. Learn when to enter a long position to take advantage of this trade.

By Christian Tharp, CMT

Oct 23, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Since July, shares of Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) have been trending sideways and a key resistance level has formed.

PEAK is a real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 650 in-place properties spread across senior housing, medical office, life science, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care.

The company’s life science and medical office segments are seeing strong leasing, primarily driven by higher demand for biotech research and outpatient procedures that have resumed across the country. PEAK also has a strong senior housing portfolio in wealthy markets, so it should benefit from rising healthcare spending amid an aging population.

PEAK had $731 million in cash on hand at the end of the last quarter, which is 458% higher than last year. Its net debt was down slightly from $6.4 billion to $6.3 billion and its current ratio is 1.8, indicating it has plenty of cash to handle any short-term liabilities.

The company had solid revenue growth last year, up 17.6%, but earnings were down 63.8% year over year, and are forecasted to plunge 71.7% next year. The stock also has a pretty high valuation with a P/E of 45.9 and a Price to Sales ratio of 6.5.

In terms of momentum, the stock is up over the last week and month, but is negative year to date and over the last year.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of PEAK below with my added notations:

Chart of PEAK provided by TradingView

During the past several months, PEAK has formed a key level of resistance at the $29 (red) area. The stock has tested that level many times since July, and now seems to be headed back up that way again.

A solid close above $29 should lead to higher prices for PEAK.  Therefore a trader could buy PEAK on a breakthrough of that level.

Keep a close eye on PEAK next week, as the stock reports its latest quarterly results on October 28th.

Want to See My Favorite Stock Trades Today?

The process I use to select these “Chart of the Day” stocks is just the starting point for what I put in my private portfolio.

There I take a deeper dive into the stock market outlook. And determine which sectors are likely to outperform. Then and only then to do I pull the trigger on the most timely trades.

If you would like to be notified of my best trades, then just click on the link below to get started!

See Christian Tharp’s Top Stock Picks Now

Have a good trading day!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

PEAK shares were trading at $28.82 per share on Friday morning, up $0.35 (+1.23%). Year-to-date, PEAK has declined N/A%, versus a 8.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PEAKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dangerous Outlook for Stocks Into Election

Stocks (SPY) tried to make new highs a week ago and come up short of the mark. Since then the pressure has been to the downside. Why did this happen? And why is this likely to continue into the election? Let’s discuss...
Oct 22, 2020 | 12:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget FAAMG, Buy These 4 Top Stocks Instead

The FAAMG stocks are the largest tech stocks in the world, yet analysts are getting concerned over their rising valuations and size. Here are four smaller stocks that are not only dominating their industries, but offer the potential for strong growth and performance: KLA Corporation (KLAC), ServiceNow (NOW), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Autodesk (ADSK).
Oct 22, 2020 | 5:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Electric Vehicle Stock Workhorse Group a Buy at $20?

WKHS has been a public company but only gained prominence this year. The stock has had an impressive run so far this year due to the booming EV market. However, it’s had a major correction lately to trade below $25. Find out if it is time to buy the dip.
Oct 22, 2020 | 1:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Innovative ETFs to SUPERPOWER Your Portfolio in 2021

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW) and Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) are outperforming the broader market and are setting up to offer intriguing upside in this unprecedented time by having exposure to disruptive innovation future. The current market volatility could be an excellent opportunity to bet on them at a discount.
Oct 22, 2020 | 12:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Electric Vehicle Stock Workhorse Group a Buy at $20?

WKHS has been a public company but only gained prominence this year. The stock has had an impressive run so far this year due to the booming EV market. However, it’s had a major correction lately to trade below $25. Find out if it is time to buy the dip.
Oct 22, 2020 | 1:33pm

Read More Stories

More Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PEAK News