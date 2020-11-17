Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

A key resistance level has formed in the chart of Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) and a breakout could soon occur.

PEG is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G), a merchant power generation owner (PSEG Power), and an energy investment firm (PSEG Enterprise).

The company has a strong portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and long-term growth potential. PEG has invested over $3.5 billion to promote clean energy in New Jersey.

From a fundamental standpoint, the company had long-term debt of $15 billion as of the end of the quarter, but only $966 million. The company is quite profitable though with a net margin of 19.7%.

Earnings were slightly down last quarter, while revenues beat expectations and were up 3% year over year. Earnings are expected to fall this quarter, but rebound in the next quarter. The stock is fairly valued with a P/E of 15.8.

PEG is up slightly for the year, but has seen recent momentum. This has resulted in a “Strong Buy” rating in our POWR Ratings system, which leads us to its recent price movement.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of PEG below with added notations:

Chart of PEG provided by TradingView

Coming into the March bear market, PEG had stalled at the $62 mark (red) on two separate occasions. Now, over the course of the past several weeks, the stock has rallied up to hit $62 as resistance again. A solid close above that $62 mark will most likely lead to much higher prices for the stock.

The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above the $62 resistance level, with a protective stop placed under it.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharpe, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

PEG shares were trading at $59.30 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.22 (-0.37%). Year-to-date, PEG has gained 3.23%, versus a 13.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT

Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article