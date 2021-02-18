Anaplan vs. CommVault Systems: Which Cloud Stock is a Better Buy?

: PLAN | Anaplan, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PLAN – One industry that got a huge boost in 2020 was the cloud industry. As remote working became the norm during the pandemic, the need for the cloud grew exponentially. That benefited stocks such as Anaplan (PLAN) and CommVault Systems (CVLT). Which is the better buy now? Read more to find out.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Feb 18, 2021


Anaplan (PLAN) and CommVault Systems (CVLT) have performed spectacularly across the prior year and month. PLAN was at $61 on January 27 and is now trading at $83 and change. CVLT was trading around $54 in early January and is now priced at nearly $70.

The rise in PLAN and CVLT is symbolic of their overarching cloud sector. Cloud stocks are as hot as it gets, mainly because the ongoing pandemic has pushed that many more businesses and everyday people to the cloud.

Take a close look at PLAN and CVLT, and you will find these are highly distinct stocks even though they are both in the cloud space. Without further ado, let’s dive into these cloud industry superstars to determine which is the better buy.

PLAN and CVLT Money-makers

The rise of cloud computing has helped PLAN make its way into the spotlight. PLAN makes and publishes cloud platforms tailored to business applications. PLAN’s platform facilitates the building and maintenance of planning/performance management. PLAN’s cloud-based platform for connected planning bridges the gap between businesses and people. PLAN’s anticipated earnings growth rate is slightly more than 31%.

CVLT provides cloud-based data management solutions to safeguard data, ensure universal access, and enhance data management of networks designed for storage. CVLT’s Qinetix platform, centered on the company’s Common Technology Engine, incorporates solutions for data backup, recovery, remote use, archiving, data migration, data management, email compliance, and more.

CVLT’s latest quarterly earnings were 57 cents per share, surpassing analyst expectations by nearly 20%. These quarterly earnings are more than 21% higher than those from the same quarter one year ago.

PLAN Vs. CVLT in the POWR Ratings

PLAN has a Momentum Grade of B in the all-important POWR Ratings. The stock also has average grades in the Quality and Growth Components. If you would like to learn how PLAN fares in additional POWR Ratings such as Value Grade and Stability Grade, click here. Of the 67 publicly traded companies in the Internet industry, PLAN is ranked 54th. You can find top stocks in that industry by clicking here.

CVLT is a POWR Ratings stud with an A overall grade, meaning it is a Strong Buy. CVLT has A grades in the Quality and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. The stock also has B grades in the Value and Sentiment components. If you would like to find out more about how CVLT fares in the rest of the POWR Ratings, click here.

Of the 107 publicly traded companies in the Software – Application industry, CVLT is ranked first. You can find other top stocks in the Software – Application industry here.

The Analysts’ Take on PLAN and CVLT

CVLT is currently trading right around where the analysts expect it to be priced. The average analyst price target for the stock is $70.86. The highest target price for CVLT is $80, while the lowest is $57. Exactly six of these analysts recommend the stock as a Buy, one advises investors to hold, and another recommends it a Strong Buy. Analysts have set a high target price of $90 for the stock, a low target price of $55, and an average target price of $76.52.

Which is the Better Buy?

Both of these stocks have their own unique merits and shortcomings. There is a strong argument to be made that investors should add both PLAN and CVLT to their portfolio. However, you simply cannot argue with the POWR Ratings.

CVLT is a POWR Ratings beast, making it the better buy of the two stocks. CVLT’s relatively modest forward P/E ratio of 35.81 gives the stock even more appeal considering it operates in a dynamic tech industry. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

PLAN shares were trading at $82.81 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.66 (-0.79%). Year-to-date, PLAN has gained 15.25%, versus a 3.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PLANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CVLTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are besides themselves pointing out that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Are they right? And if so, what is an investor to do about it? Read on for the answers...
Feb 17, 2021 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Growth stocks have led the market over the last year despite an economic slowdown. Small-cap stocks, which were more sensitive to the macroeconomic tailwinds, outperformed their large-cap peers and the broader market in general. The trend will likely continue with the stay-at-home ecosystem likely remaining unchanged. So, we think small-cap growth names QAD (QADA), A10 Networks (ATEN) and Alpha Pro Tech (APT) should be solid bets considering their impressive revenue and earnings growth potential.
Feb 12, 2021 | 6:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock of the Week has a Berry on Top

The industrial sector has been heating up. That’s why it’s time to check out a top industry player like Berry Global (BERY) which is an integral part of the industrial supply chain as one of the largest packaging companies. It offers an attractive combination of growth and value. Read more about why it’s our Stock of the Week...
Feb 16, 2021 | 7:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PLAN News