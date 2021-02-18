Anaplan (PLAN) and CommVault Systems (CVLT) have performed spectacularly across the prior year and month. PLAN was at $61 on January 27 and is now trading at $83 and change. CVLT was trading around $54 in early January and is now priced at nearly $70.

The rise in PLAN and CVLT is symbolic of their overarching cloud sector. Cloud stocks are as hot as it gets, mainly because the ongoing pandemic has pushed that many more businesses and everyday people to the cloud.

Take a close look at PLAN and CVLT, and you will find these are highly distinct stocks even though they are both in the cloud space. Without further ado, let’s dive into these cloud industry superstars to determine which is the better buy.

PLAN and CVLT Money-makers

The rise of cloud computing has helped PLAN make its way into the spotlight. PLAN makes and publishes cloud platforms tailored to business applications. PLAN’s platform facilitates the building and maintenance of planning/performance management. PLAN’s cloud-based platform for connected planning bridges the gap between businesses and people. PLAN’s anticipated earnings growth rate is slightly more than 31%.

CVLT provides cloud-based data management solutions to safeguard data, ensure universal access, and enhance data management of networks designed for storage. CVLT’s Qinetix platform, centered on the company’s Common Technology Engine, incorporates solutions for data backup, recovery, remote use, archiving, data migration, data management, email compliance, and more.

CVLT’s latest quarterly earnings were 57 cents per share, surpassing analyst expectations by nearly 20%. These quarterly earnings are more than 21% higher than those from the same quarter one year ago.

PLAN Vs. CVLT in the POWR Ratings

PLAN has a Momentum Grade of B in the all-important POWR Ratings. The stock also has average grades in the Quality and Growth Components. If you would like to learn how PLAN fares in additional POWR Ratings such as Value Grade and Stability Grade, click here. Of the 67 publicly traded companies in the Internet industry, PLAN is ranked 54th. You can find top stocks in that industry by clicking here.

CVLT is a POWR Ratings stud with an A overall grade, meaning it is a Strong Buy. CVLT has A grades in the Quality and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. The stock also has B grades in the Value and Sentiment components. If you would like to find out more about how CVLT fares in the rest of the POWR Ratings, click here.

Of the 107 publicly traded companies in the Software – Application industry, CVLT is ranked first. You can find other top stocks in the Software – Application industry here.

The Analysts’ Take on PLAN and CVLT

CVLT is currently trading right around where the analysts expect it to be priced. The average analyst price target for the stock is $70.86. The highest target price for CVLT is $80, while the lowest is $57. Exactly six of these analysts recommend the stock as a Buy, one advises investors to hold, and another recommends it a Strong Buy. Analysts have set a high target price of $90 for the stock, a low target price of $55, and an average target price of $76.52.

Which is the Better Buy?

Both of these stocks have their own unique merits and shortcomings. There is a strong argument to be made that investors should add both PLAN and CVLT to their portfolio. However, you simply cannot argue with the POWR Ratings.

CVLT is a POWR Ratings beast, making it the better buy of the two stocks. CVLT’s relatively modest forward P/E ratio of 35.81 gives the stock even more appeal considering it operates in a dynamic tech industry.

PLAN shares were trading at $82.81 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.66 (-0.79%). Year-to-date, PLAN has gained 15.25%, versus a 3.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

