PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The firm operates in two segments Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial.

The company had a fairly strong second quarter where gross merchandise value for their Progressive Leasing segment grew 25.2% year over year, driven by the continued scaling of large national accounts and increased penetration in e-commerce.

PRG also recently acquired Four Technologies, a Miami-based buy now pay later company that allows consumers to pay for merchandise through 4 interest-free installments.

The company had $138 million in cash as of the end of the second quarter compared to no short-term debt. Management is highly efficient with a return on equity of 28.1%. This has led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system. However, analysts expect earnings to fall 50% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock looks undervalued with a trailing P/E of 11.54 and a forward P/E of 12.76. The stock has been showing bearish momentum since late August as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of PRG below with added notations:

Chart of PRG provided by TradingView

PRG has tested the $42 level (green) as support several times over the past few months. The stock has fallen back down to that support again.

A break of $42 most likely means lower prices for the stock. A trader could enter a short position if the stock were to break below the support, with a protective stop placed above the entry point.

