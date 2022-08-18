2 Industrial REITs to Consider Buying Right Now

NYSE: PSA | Public Storage News, Ratings, and Charts

PSA – REITs have garnered significant investors’ attention amid the high inflation as they typically benefit during periods of above-average inflation, with the increased value of the properties they own. Moreover, industrial REITs are experiencing robust demand amid the increasing need for logistics infrastructures. Therefore, it could be wise to consider buying quality industrial REITs Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) now. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Aug 18, 2022


While the inflation slightly declined in July from the 40-year high level, it remains elevated. Inflation still being uncomfortable to policymakers, the aggressive interest rate hike might continue, with better-than-expected economic data making the case stronger for the Fed.

While the rising short-term interest rates may have no significant implication for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), as they are not reflective of strengthening economic conditions, the high inflation should bode well for them. REITs have historically outperformed well during periods of above-average inflation because they benefit from the rising prices of their properties.

Investors’ interest in REITs is evident from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s (VNQ) 10.3% gains over the past month.

Moreover, demand for industrial REITs is also witnessing an uptrend, thanks to the rising need for logistics infrastructure given the growing e-commerce market. According to REIT firm Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), 74% predicted a 5% or more yearly growth in warehouse demand over the next three years.

Given the backdrop, investors could consider buying fundamentally sound industrial REITs Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Public Storage (PSA)

PSA primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500.

On August 4, 2022, Joe Russell, President, and CEO, said, “As we approach our 50th Anniversary this month, I want to commend the Public Storage team, past and present, for delivering exceptional performance utilizing our industry-leading platform and digital customer experience, multi-factor external growth, and balance sheet strength. We are well positioned as we look to the future.”

PSA’s total revenues came in at $788.94 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, up 15.9% year-over-year. Its rental income came in at $765.08 million, up 15.7% year-over-year. Also, its net operating income came in at $608.61 million, up 18.7% year-over-year.

PSA’s revenue is expected to increase 20.4% year-over-year to $4.11 billion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to increase 17% per annum for the next five years. Moreover, it surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 11.2% to close the last trading session at $355.27.

PSA’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked first among 20 stocks in the REITs – Industrial industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for PSA (Growth, Value, and Momentum).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

EXR is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. The company currently operates around 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

On August 2, 2022, Joe Margolis, EXR’s CEO, said, “We continue to find accretive investments through our deep industry relationships and expand our diversified portfolio. We achieved FFO growth of 29.9%, allowing us to increase our annual FFO guidance for the second time this year.”

The company expects its core FFO per share to be in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 for the year ending December 2022.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, EXR’s total revenues came in at $474.99 million, up 25.4% year-over-year. Its property rental came in at $408.04 million, up 26.9% year-over-year. Moreover, its net income came in at $232.13 million, up 38.2% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.73, up 38.4% year-over-year.

Street expects EXR’s revenue to increase 17.8% year-over-year to $1.58 billion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to grow 6% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 21.9% to close the last trading session at $215.05.

Under the POWR Ratings, EXR has a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. EXR is ranked #2 in the REITs – Industrial industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for EXR (Value, Momentum, and Quality).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Bear Market Game Plan

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PSA shares were trading at $352.44 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $2.83 (-0.80%). Year-to-date, PSA has declined -0.87%, versus a -9.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PSAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EXRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Stock Market Winning Streak Ended on a Sour Note...

The 4 week winning streak for stocks ended Friday on our sour note. Not only did the S&P 500 (SPY) tumble -1.29%, but the recent market leaders endured even worse results: -2.07% for Russell 2000 and -2.01% for tech laden Nasdaq. What does this mean for stock prices in the days ahead? And are we returning to bear market conditions? That will be the focus of this week's commentary. Read on below for more…
Aug 20, 2022 | 11:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life

Although inflation seems to be cooling down, it is far from the Fed’s target level. And the central bank is expected to continue its interest rate hikes, further slowing down the economy. In these uncertain times, dividend stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Caterpillar (CAT) might be ideal investments to generate a stable stream of income. Read on…
Aug 16, 2022 | 2:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Costco Stock Worth Its Hefty Price Tag?

Costco Wholesale (COST) is currently trading just 10.9% below its 52-week high and possesses further upside potential, according to Wall Street. The stock closed the last trading session at $545.75. However, is it worth investing in COST at this hefty price level? Let’s find out…
Aug 16, 2022 | 11:05am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm

Read More Stories

More Public Storage (PSA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PSA News