1 COVID-19 Stock Investors Should Avoid Like the Plague

: PTON | Peloton Interactive Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PTON – Peloton Interactive (PTON) gained immense popularity amid the Covid-19 pandemic as people turned to in-home fitness regimes. However, it has lost more than 75% in 2022 and is currently trading near its 52-week low of $6.66. Moreover, the company recently announced its fourth round of layoffs for 2022. This fundamentally weak stock could be best avoided now. Let’s discuss this in detail….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Oct 13, 2022


Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) operates an interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.90 million members.

PTON gained massively amid the covid-19 pandemic due to its stay-at-home fitness facilities. Moreover, On September 29, 2022, PTON and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) announced their partnership by which DKS will sell PTON’s hardware products in more than 100 U.S. retail locations.

However, PTON is currently trading near its 52-week low of $6.66, which it hit on October 3, 2022. Also, on October 6, 2022, the company declared its plans to cut about 500 jobs, which is approximately 12% of its remaining workforce, marking PTON’s fourth round of layoffs in 2022.

Over the past month, the stock has lost 22.8% to close the last trading session at $8.45. It has lost 76.2% year-to-date and 90.2% over the past year.

Here is what could shape PTON’s performance in the near term:

Weak Financials

For the fourth quarter that ended June 30, 2022, PTON’s total revenue came in at $678.70 million, down 27.6% year-over-year. The company’s revenue from Connected Fitness Products came in at $295.60 million, down 54.9% year-over-year.

Moreover, its net loss came in at $1.24 billion, up 297.3% year-over-year, while its loss per share came in at $3.68, up 250.5% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at a negative $288.70 million, compared to a negative $45.10 million in the year-ago period.

Stretched Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, PTON’s 1.34x is 29.3% higher than the industry average of 1.04x. Its forward Price/Sales of 0.95x is 22% higher than the industry average of 0.78x. In addition, its forward Price/Book of 9.14x is 292.8% higher than the industry average of 2.33x.

Poor Profit Margins

PTON’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 19.49% is 46.5% lower than the industry average of 36.42%. Its trailing-12-month negative EBITDA and net income margins of 39.09% and 78.94% are lower than the industry averages of 11.25% and 5.62%, respectively.

Furthermore, PTON’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 240.96%, 30.47%, and 70.19%, compared with the industry averages of 14.91%, 6.86%, and 5.12%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

PTON has an overall rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

PTON has a D grade for Value and Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation multiples and lower-than-industry profitability margins, respectively.

In addition, it has a D grade for Stability, in sync with its beta of 1.50.

In the 61-stock Consumer Goods industry, PTON is ranked #59. The industry is rated C.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for PTON (Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Consumer Goods industry here.

Bottom Line

PTON delivered a dismal performance in the last reported quarter. Moreover, its revenue is expected to decrease 14.9% year-over-year to $3.05 billion in 2023. Further, its EPS is expected to decline 76.5% per annum for the next five years. Given the stock’s stretched valuations and poor profitability, I think PTON might be best avoided now.

How Does Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While PTON has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and PUMA SE (PUMSY), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PTON shares were trading at $8.71 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.18 (+2.11%). Year-to-date, PTON has declined -75.64%, versus a -22.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PTONGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PUMSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RBGLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KMBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Hidden Reason for Bloodier Bear Market

We all know why stocks are falling at this time. That being a toxic combination of high inflation + hawkish Fed = future recession. So with the S&P 500 (SPY) already down 25% some investors are already talking about buying this as a bottom. RUBBISH! Before you make that fatal move please read this article citing a hidden reason not enough investors are talking about. But once understood you will appreciate why the bottom may be much lower and much further out in the future. Get full details in this timely commentary below...
Oct 12, 2022 | 5:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Beat the Market

The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data suggests that the Federal Reserve is on track to implement another massive rate hike in its November meeting. While recession remains a strong possibility, the stock market has already begun testing its depths. Hence, it would be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Energy Transfer (ET), Crane Holdings (CR), and J.Jill (JILL) that are well-poised to beat the market’s recent slump. Continue reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Could Help You Fund Your Retirement

The stock market is experiencing a broad sell-off due to the Fed’s hawkish rate hikes and rising recession odds. As healthcare stocks are considered safe haven amid market turbulence, we think fundamentally sound Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), which also have a significant dividend-paying record, could be solid investments for your retirement. Keep reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm

Read More Stories

More Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PTON News