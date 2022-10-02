Three Reasons Why It May Be Time To Buy Stocks Again

NASDAQ: QQQ | Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 News, Ratings, and Charts

QQQ – Warren Buffett said,”Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful.” With fear at highs, now is an opportune time to be a little greedy.

Tim BiggamBy Tim Biggam

Oct 2, 2022


A little over a month ago, I wrote about how the big drop in implied volatility (IV) in the NASADQ 100 (QQQ) stocks had set up a short-term sell signal. This proved to be the case as the QQQ has dropped nearly 20% in that time frame.

In a similar manner, however, big spikes in IV also signal short-term buying opportunities. Currently QQQ has reached the point that favors a probabilistic rally over the coming few months. Let’s take a walk through some of the reasons why a move higher may be in the offing.

Seasonality

September has been by far the worst month for stocks in the past decade, especially higher growth NASDAQ names. Now that September has come to an end, the next few months show solid seasonal returns. October and November are the second and third best months of the year for stock performance over the prior 10 years.

 

Implied Volatility

Implied Volatility (IV) has once again spiked to recent extremes.  A look at a measure of the VXN -or 30-day IV in QQQ options- shows levels are back near the 40 area after reaching lows near 25 back in August. You can see how spikes in VXN have been equated to short-term lows in QQQ over the past year.

 

Fear

The CNN Fear and Greed Index is back near the lowest levels of the year at 15-which is extreme fear.

The only previous time this past year it was lower was back in May. This coincided with a significant low in stocks.

 

AAII Investor Sentiment Survey is also at extremely bearish levels. Current bearish sentiment is over 60% which is double the historical average of about 30%. This is considered a contrary signal that usually equates to big stock out-performance over the upcoming 6 months.

 

The combination of seasonality, implied volatility, and fear are all setting up to put the odds in favor of a year-end rally in stocks. Of course, probability doesn’t mean certainty. As I always say, trading is about probabilities, not certainty. But traders who like to play the odds may want to take a guarded bullish position to position to profit from a probabilistic pop in stocks into year-end.

POWR Options

What To Do Next?

If you’re looking for the best options trades for today’s market, you should check out our latest presentation How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings. Here we show you how to consistently find the top options trades, while minimizing risk.

If that appeals to you, and you want to learn more about this powerful new options strategy, then click below to get access to this timely investment presentation now:

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

All the Best!

Tim Biggam

Editor, POWR Options Newsletter

 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

QQQ shares closed at $267.26 on Friday, down $-4.61 (-1.70%). Year-to-date, QQQ has declined -32.49%, versus a -23.93% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Tim Biggam


Tim spent 13 years as Chief Options Strategist at Man Securities in Chicago, 4 years as Lead Options Strategist at ThinkorSwim and 3 years as a Market Maker for First Options in Chicago. He makes regular appearances on Bloomberg TV and is a weekly contributor to the TD Ameritrade Network "Morning Trade Live". His overriding passion is to make the complex world of options more understandable and therefore more useful to the everyday trader. Tim is the editor of the POWR Options newsletter. Learn more about Tim's background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

Please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. That is the past. Now we need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister updated “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Oct 1, 2022 | 6:36am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QQQ News