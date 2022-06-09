Is Qorvo a Good Semiconductor Stock to Buy This Month?

NASDAQ: QRVO | Qorvo Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

QRVO – The shares of the semiconductor company Qorvo (QRVO) have experienced significant price volatility amid the broader technology sector sell-off this year. However, given the company’s new product launches and the industry’s solid prospects, is QRVO a buy now? Read on to find out.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jun 9, 2022


Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) in Greensboro, N.C., develops and commercializes technologies and products for worldwide wireless, wired, and power markets. The company operates through two segments—Mobile Products; and Infrastructure and Defense Products.

On June 7, 2022, QRVO launched its 20W GaN-on-SiC power amplifier (PA) for defense and commercial satellite applications. This PA is being characterized as a renaissance in the satellite communication industry thanks to its vast bandwidth range and leading market performance.

Over the past month, QRVO stock has gained 2.1% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $109.38. However, the stock has declined 30.1% year-to-date and 40.6% over the past year.

Here is what could shape QRVO’s performance in the near term:

Mixed Financials

For its fourth fiscal quarter, ended April 2, 2022, QRVO’s revenue increased 8.7% year-over-year to $1.17 billion. However, its operating income came in at $270.60 million, down 7.7% year-over-year. Furthermore, its net income came in at $212.28 million, down 28.9% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.95, down 25% year-over-year.

Mixed Profit Margins

QRVO’s 49.29% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 2.2% lower than the 50.38% industry average. And the company’s 0.63% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is marginally lower than the 0.64% industry average.

However, QRVO’s 35.76% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 165.1% higher than the 13.49% industry average. And its  22.51% and 13.76% respective trailing-12-month ROCE and ROTA compare with the 7.95% and 3.46% industry averages.

Unfavorable Analyst Expectations

Analysts expect QRVO’s revenue to decline 4.8% year-over-year to $1.03 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. In addition, its revenue is estimated to decline  2.2% year-over-year to $4.54 billion in 2023. And its EPS is expected to decline 24.7% in the current quarter and 13.9% in the current year.

Among the 19  Wall Street analysts that rated QRVO, eight rated it Buy, while eleven rated it Hold.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

QRVO has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a C grade for Momentum, which is consistent because the stock is currently trading lower than the 50-day moving average of $112.28.

Furthermore, QRVO has a C grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 1.34 beta.

In the 95-stock Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, QRVO is ranked #45. The industry is rated B.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for QRVO (Value, Sentiment, Growth, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry here.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Bottom Line

A pioneer in the semiconductor industry, QRVO enjoys strong consumer demand. However, its revenue growth did not translate to  bottom-line improvement. Also, with analysts expecting its EPS to decline further this year, I think investors should wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While QRVO has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), and Semtech Corporation (SMTC), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Intel Corporation (INTC), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

QRVO shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, QRVO has declined -30.06%, versus a -13.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QRVOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CRUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SMTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
INTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Here We Come?

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is not a permabear by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, when he becomes cautious on the stock market’s (SPY) outlook it pays to listen. Read on below for Steve’s current market outlook and trading plan to outperform even as a bear market unfolds in the days ahead.
Jun 8, 2022 | 6:30am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QRVO News