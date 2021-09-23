As the economic recovery and solid progress on the vaccination front help industries resume their operations and gradually return to pre-pandemic capacity, the need for the transportation of raw materials, equipment, and other goods is on the rise. Notably, ongoing supply chain issues have been driving the rising demand for transportation, logistics, and warehousing services. With many freight companies now increasing their capacity to meet the increasing demand, the industry should witness solid growth.

Also, an increased focus on improving fuel efficiency and a growing interest in autonomous trucking should help freight companies grow further. The global freight trucking market is expected to grow at a 3% CAGR to $1.11 trillion by 2027.

Hence, we believe Ryder System, Inc. (R), Daseke, Inc. (DSKE), P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI), and Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

Ryder System, Inc. (R)

R provides commercial fleet management, supply chain, and transportation management solutions worldwide to small businesses and large enterprises. The Miami-based company offers full-service leasing, commercial rental, and maintenance of trucks, tractors, trailers, and integrated services. It also provides financing to its customers to purchase a selection of used trucks, tractors, and trailers through its used vehicle sales program.

On September 16, 2021, Intercounty Distribution, a U.K.-based cargo & freight company, partnered with R to add 14 new DAF XF530 model trucks to its growing fleet in the Southwest. Because these trucks offer improved fuel efficiency and driver satisfaction, Intercounty Distribution looks forward to a long-term partnership with R.

On the same day, R partnered with Embark Trucks, Inc., a developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, to launch a nationwide network of up to 100 Embark transfer points for autonomous fleets, where R will provide yard operations, maintenance, and fleet management. R is looking forward to supporting and benefiting from Embark’s plan to commercialize autonomous freight.

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, R’s total revenues increased 25.7% year-over-year to $2.38 billion. The company’s non-GAAP pre-tax earnings came in at $175.60 million, versus a $64.05 million loss in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP net earnings came in at $129.14 million, versus a $49.46 million net loss in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP EPS was $2.40, versus a $0.95 loss in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $267.99 million in cash and cash equivalents.

R’s EPS is estimated to rise 69.4% year-over-year to $2.05 in the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Analysts expect its revenue to be $2.37 billion for the current quarter, representing a 10.2% rise year-over-year.

The stock has gained 79.2% in price over the past year and 3% over the past month. It ended yesterday’s trading session at $78.70.

R’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Growth, and a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for R’s Stability and Sentiment.