Is Rogers Communications (RCI) Ready to Breakout?

NYSE: RCI | Rogers Communication, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RCI – A resistance level has formed in the chart of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) and could breakout. Learn when to enter a position to take advantage of this potential trade.

By Christian Tharp, CMT

Oct 26, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Over the past 6 months, a key resistance level has formed in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI).

RCI is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with more than 10 million subscribers, representing one third of the total Canadian market.

RCI has been benefiting from increased Internet subscribers and a shift in these subscribers to higher price tiers. The company should see growth through its investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with real estate companies that support 5G infrastructure deployment.

The company reported its latest financial results on October 22nd, and beat analysts’ estimates for both earnings and revenue; but earnings were down 9.2% year over year. Revenues were down 2.1%. Sales are expected to be flat next year.

RCI’s debt level is high, with long-term debt $14.4 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared to only $1.7 Billion cash. The company has a solid profit margin of 11.4% and a current ratio of 1.1.

The company is reasonably priced with a P/E of 18.4. In terms of momentum, the stock has underperformed over the long-term, but has shown recent strength. RCI is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system, with a grade of “B” in Buy & Hold Grade and Peer Grade.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of RCI below with my added notations:

 

Chart of RCI provided by TradingView

Over the past six months, RCI has formed a key level of resistance at the $45 (red) mark.  A trader could initiate a long position in RCI if the stock breaks through this resistance level and only after a solid close above $45.

Want to See My Favorite Stock Trades Today?

The process I use to select these “Chart of the Day” stocks is just the starting point for what I put in my private portfolio.

There I take a deeper dive into the stock market outlook. And determine which sectors are likely to outperform. Then and only then to do I pull the trigger on the most timely trades.

If you would like to be notified of my best trades, then just click on the link below to get started!

See Christian Tharp’s Top Stock Picks Now

Have a good trading day!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RCIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dangerous Outlook for Stocks Into Election

Stocks (SPY) tried to make new highs a week ago and come up short of the mark. Since then the pressure has been to the downside. Why did this happen? And why is this likely to continue into the election? Let’s discuss...
Oct 22, 2020 | 12:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Winners and 2 Losers from the Ant Group IPO

Ant Group is set to be the biggest IPO in history as it looks to raise $35 billion at a $250 billion valuation. Currently, it has 1.3 billion users and generated $10.1 billion in revenue during the first six months of the year. Investors who want to take advantage should consider investing in Alibaba (BABA) as it owns a significant piece of Ant Group.
Oct 23, 2020 | 5:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Stocks That Will Outperform Whether Trump is Reelected or Not

The market (SPY) appears to be on a track of continued volatility, until at least after the election. That could mean uncertainty for your portfolio, unless you invest in stocks that would benefit from either candidate. David lays out the reasons to consider: Lockheed Martin (LMT), United Rentals (URI), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).
Oct 23, 2020 | 5:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Second Wave of The Virus Is Bullish for These 2 Stocks

As the rate of coronavirus cases spike, it could be good news for companies such as Zoom (ZM) and Limelight (LLNW). Learn why Andrew is bullish on these two companies.
Oct 23, 2020 | 4:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Stocks That Will Outperform Whether Trump is Reelected or Not

The market (SPY) appears to be on a track of continued volatility, until at least after the election. That could mean uncertainty for your portfolio, unless you invest in stocks that would benefit from either candidate. David lays out the reasons to consider: Lockheed Martin (LMT), United Rentals (URI), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).
Oct 23, 2020 | 5:10pm

Read More Stories

More Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RCI News