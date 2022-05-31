Up More Than 100% in the Past Month, is Redbox Entertainment Still a Buy?

: RDBX | Redbox Entertainment Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RDBX – Shares of video rental company Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) have increased more than 100% in the past month. However, can the stock maintain this momentum amid a weak stretch for rental activity? Let’s find out.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

May 31, 2022


Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. The stock has gained 118% over the past month and 310% over the past three months, driven by newfound interest from retail investors and its recently announced $50 million in additional financing arrangements. It recently acquired North American distribution rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.

In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) will acquire RDBX to form the streaming industry’s premier independent AVOD platforms.

It is currently trading 76% below its all-time high of $27.22, which it hit on October 26, 2021, due to the Reddit-fueled short squeeze. Moreover, stiff competition, delayed digital growth strategies, and increasing inflation could prove to be significant headwinds for the company in the near term.

Here’s what could influence RDBX’s performance in the upcoming months:

Disappointing Financials

For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, RDBX’s net revenue declined 17.6% year-over-year to $63.23 million. The company’s operating loss grew 64.9% year-over-year to $48.19 million, while its net loss came in at $40.87 million, representing a 50.3% year-over-year increase. Also, its total assets came in at $361.51 million for the period ended March 31, 2022, compared to $378.03 million for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect RDBX’s EPS to decrease 200% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, and 163.8% in fiscal 2022. Also, its EPS is expected to remain negative in the current quarter, next quarter, current year, and next year.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

RDBX has an overall rating of D, which equates to a Sell in our POWR Rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. RDBX has an F grade for Sentiment. This is justified as analysts expect its EPS to decline in the near term.

RDBX is ranked #5 out of 8 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry. Click here to access all of RDBX’s ratings.

Bottom Line

RDBX could decline in the near term due to concerns over fewer theatrical releases, rising competitive pressures, and high inflation. Moreover, considering bleak analysts’ expectations, I think the stock could be best avoided now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RDBX shares were trading at $6.48 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $1.23 (-15.95%). Year-to-date, RDBX has declined -12.55%, versus a -12.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RDBXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RDBX News