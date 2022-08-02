2 Cybersecurity Stocks You'll Want to Buy and Hold Forever

NASDAQ: RDWR | Radware Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

RDWR – As businesses continue to digitize, growing cyberattacks and data breaches should keep driving the demand for cybersecurity solutions. Although the rising interest rate environment is curbing the tech industry’s growth, fundamentally sound cybersecurity stocks Radware (RDWR) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) are well-positioned to gain significantly in the long run. Read more….

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Aug 2, 2022


Continued digital transformation has led businesses to increase their budgets for cybersecurity, with cyber threats and data breaches increasing daily. Moreover, significant government investments to stay protected from cyberattacks amid the continued geopolitical crisis should drive the cybersecurity industry’s growth.

Although Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and recession concerns are weighing heavily on the tech industry, the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions should help cybersecurity companies perform well in the long run.

Investors’ interest in this space is evident from the First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF’s (CIBR) 2.4% returns over the past week. The global cyber security market is expected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach $376.32 billion by 2029.

Therefore, fundamentally strong cybersecurity stocks Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) could be solid long-term additions to your portfolio.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, RDWR provides cyber security and application delivery solutions for virtual, cloud, and software-defined data centers worldwide. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators.

On July 20, 2022, RDWR introduced a new set of crypto mitigation algorithms inspired by blockchain methodologies to enhance its Bot Manager and help close security gaps that let sophisticated bots evade traditional CAPTCHA solutions to harm a website or application.

These algorithms create a new zero trust posture for publicly exposed web and API applications to keep malicious bot machines occupied, exhaust their resources and curb the bot master’s motivation to attack. This should witness high demand from organizations in the coming months.

For its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, RDWR’s revenues increased 10.4% year-over-year to $73.71 million. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $61.32 million, up 11.5% from the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $9.61 million, representing a 28.4% rise from the year-ago period.

RDWR’s non-GAAP net income came in at $8.84 million, indicating a 10.2% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.19, representing an 11.7% rise from the prior-year period. The company had $54.48 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Analysts expect RDWR’s revenue to come in at $311.54 million for its fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, representing an 8.7% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 15% per annum over the next five years. Over the past month, the stock has gained 5.3% to close the last trading session at $22.76.

RDWR’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. It has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a B grade for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for RDWR’s Value, Momentum, and Stability. RDWR is ranked #1 of 29 stocks in the Software – Security industry.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

NLOK is a software company that provides cyber security solutions to consumers worldwide. Its products and services enable users to protect their devices, online privacy, identity, and home networks. It sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware OEMs, and e-commerce platforms.

For its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended April 1, 2022, NLOK’s revenues increased 6.6% year-over-year to $716 million. The company’s gross profit came in at $615 million, indicating a 7.3% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $391 million for the quarter, representing a 14.3% rise from the year-ago period.

While its non-GAAP net income increased 15.8% year-over-year to $271 million, its non-GAAP EPS grew 15% to $0.46. The company had $1.89 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of April 1, 2022.

Analysts expect NLOK’s EPS to be $1.81 for fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023, representing a 3.4% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion for the same fiscal year represents a 4.5% rise from the year-ago period. Its EPS is expected to grow at an 8.1% rate per annum over the next five years. Over the past week, the stock has gained 11.2% to close the last trading session at $24.77.

NLOK’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for NLOK (Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, Stability, and Value). NLOK is ranked #6 in the same industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RDWR shares were trading at $22.81 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.05 (+0.22%). Year-to-date, RDWR has declined -45.22%, versus a -13.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RDWRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NLOKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Rally Part 2

The bear market rally has extended further with a strong showing, following the Fed meeting and even more gains in the after-hours sessions due to strong reports from Apple and Amazon. Fortunately, we had been anticipating this and modestly increased our exposure and enjoyed some outperformance. In today's commentary, I want to map out the endgame for this bear market rally. Specifically, I want to talk about why I think the S&P 500 (SPY) could squeeze higher but also my reasons for believing that this is a mirage rather than a resumption of the bull market. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 29, 2022 | 9:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 5 Strongest Utility Stocks to Invest in Today

Given an inelastic demand, the utility sector is considered defensive. Amid the current macroeconomic headwinds and rising demand for utilities this summer, fundamentally sound utility stocks Genie Energy (GNE), Otter Tail (OTTR), Vistra (VST), TransAlta (TAC), and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) could be wise investments. Read more…
Aug 1, 2022 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Real Estate Stocks to Sell as Home Sales Fall

The real estate sector has been badly affected due to falling home sales amid rising interest rates and declining mortgage demand. Higher home prices and mortgage rates have taken a toll on consumer demand. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid real estate stocks Fathom Holdings (FTHM), Alset EHome (AEI), Centerspace (CSR), and Belpointe (OZ). Read on…
Jul 29, 2022 | 5:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am

Read More Stories

More Radware Ltd. (RDWR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RDWR News