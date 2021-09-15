The growth at a reasonable price (GARP) strategy aims to deliver ideal investment bets by combining the best features of value and growth investing methodologies. GARP investors seek to gain from stocks that are valued below the market, or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have promising growth expectations in terms of cash flow, revenue, EPS, and other metrics.

Following a smooth ride so far this year, the stock market now seems somewhat vulnerable due to weak economic recovery forecasts and the Fed’s policy meeting next week. Many analysts predict a “bumpy September-October” for the market. As such, GARP stocks could be ideal for investors that are looking to dodge short-term market fluctuations and gain from long-term trends.

Given this backdrop, we think Rio Tinto Group (RIO), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), and ArcelorMittal (MT), which possess GARP features, could be great additions to one’s portfolio now.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

London-based RIO is a global mineral resource exploration, mining, and processing company. The company’s product portfolio includes aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. In addition, it owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

This month, RIO and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) signed a memorandum of understanding for Caterpillar to develop zero-emission autonomous haul trucks for use at one of Rio Tinto’s mining sites in Western Australia. The collaboration will help advance the development of the manufacturer’s future 220-tonne 793 zero-emissions autonomous haul truck, including validating Caterpillar’s emerging zero-emissions technology.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, RIO’s sales revenue increased 70.9% year-over-year to $33.08 billion. Its operating profit increased 198.1% year-over-year to $17.44 billion, while its net income grew 271.3% from the prior-year quarter to $12.31 billion. Furthermore, the company’s net cash from operating activities increased 142.7% year-over-year to $13.66 billion over this period. Its revenue has increased at a 12.5% CAGR over the past five years, and its levered free cash flow increased at a 40.8% CAGR over the past three years.

The company’s EPS is expected to grow 113.6% year-over-year to $16.44 in the current year. In addition, analysts expect RIO’s revenue to increase 49.6% year-over-year to $66.76 billion in its fiscal year 2021. RIO’s stock has gained 13.8% in price over the past year.

In terms of forward P/E, RIO is currently trading at 4.24x, which is 71.5% lower than the 14.89x industry average. Also, in terms of its forward EV/EBITDA, the stock is currently trading at 2.9x, which is 61.5% lower than the 7.54x industry average.

RIO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

RIO is also rated a B grade for Stability, Value, and Quality. Within the Industrial – Metals industry, it is ranked #7 of 38 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth for RIO, click here.