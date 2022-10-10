Hit the Brakes on These 3 EV Stocks Now

: RIVN | Rivian Automotive Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

RIVN – High inflation, semiconductor chip shortage, and supply-chain bottlenecks have caused substantial challenges for electric vehicle (EV) makers this year. Moreover, the industry continues to battle production issues despite the increased demand. Given the headwinds, we think it may be prudent to avoid fundamentally-weak EV stocks Rivian Automotive (RIVN), NIO Inc. (NIO), and Nikola Corporation (NKLA) now. Continue reading….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Oct 10, 2022


The electric vehicle (EV) industry has encountered several challenges, including rising prices, a semiconductor chip shortage, and ongoing supply chain issues this year. These factors have affected the production of EV companies, making it challenging for them to fulfill the unmet demand.

Furthermore, the exorbitant pricing and insufficient charging infrastructure significantly impede EV adoption. While the number of charging stations is expanding across the country, thanks to government and business investments, the charging infrastructure still remains unsatisfactory for buyers.

Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally-weak EV stocks Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), NIO Inc. (NIO), and Nikola Corporation (NKLA) are best avoided now.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

RIVN creates, develops, manufactures, and sells electric automobiles and accessories. It offers the Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Vans in conjunction with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, RIVN’s revenue came in at $364 million. However, its operating expenses increased 73.1% from the year-ago value to $1 billion. Its operating loss grew 194.5% from the prior-year quarter to $1.71 billion. The company’s net loss surged 195.2% year-over-year to $1.71 billion. Its loss per share amounted to $1.89.

Analysts expect RIVN’s EPS to decline 31.7% per annum over the next five years. The stock has declined 15.1% over the past six months and 67.3% year-to-date.

RIVN’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of F, which translates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

RIVN has been graded an F for Stability, Value, and Quality. Within the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #62 of 64 stocks. 

To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum for RIVN, click here.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Shanghai, China-based NIO is a global pioneer and market leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market. It creates, designs, develops, co-manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles while advancing next-generation technologies such as autonomous driving, digital technology, electric powertrains, and batteries.

NIO’s total revenue increased 21.8% year-over-year to RMB10.29 billion ($1.54 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. However, its operating loss increased 272.8% from the year-ago value to RMB 2.85 billion ($424.83 million).

Its net loss surged 316.4% from the prior-year quarter to RMB 2.75 billion ($409.82 million). Its loss per share grew 300% year-over-year to RMB 1.68.

Its EPS is expected to remain negative in the current and next year. The stock has declined 61.8% over the past year and 21% over the past month.

NIO’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a D grade for Stability, Value, and Quality. In the same industry, it is ranked #50.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, you can see NIO ratings for Momentum, Growth, and Sentiment here.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation is a technology innovator and integrator specializing in energy and transportation solutions. It operates in two segments: Truck and Energy. In addition, the company collaborates with its business partners and suppliers to construct, integrate, and commission its vehicles.

NKLA’s total revenue came in at $18.13 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. However, its operating loss grew 24.5% from the prior-year quarter to $172.23 million. The company’s net loss surged 20.8% from the year-ago value to $172.99 million. Its loss per share grew 13.9% year-over-year to $0.41.

Street expects its EPS to decline 54.4% in the current year and 72.7% in the current quarter ending September 2022. The stock has declined 69.5% over the past year and 37.1% over the past month.

NKLA’s poor prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an F grade for Quality and Stability and a D for Value. NKLA is ranked #57 in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for NKLA (Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RIVN shares were trading at $30.95 per share on Monday afternoon, down $3.00 (-8.84%). Year-to-date, RIVN has declined -70.15%, versus a -23.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RIVNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NKLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Where is the Bottom for this Bear Market?

Bounces will pop up here and there as they did this past week...but don’t think for a second that this bear market is over because the Fed is not yet done with their mission to tamp down the flames of recession. When all is said and done we will have a recession and the S&P 500 (SPY) will be much lower. This leads to the key question: Where is bottom? Investing veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in his updated market outlook below...
Oct 8, 2022 | 5:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

TransGlobe Energy is Our Featured Stock of the Week

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is in the midst of an earnings boom, yet the stock remains dirt cheap. Read on to find out why it's our featured stock of the week...
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Avoid

The NASDAQ Composite has been facing significant turmoil due to successive rate hikes. As recessionary fears loom over the economy, beaten-down stocks DraftKings (DKNG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) might be best avoided until further notice. Read more…
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 2 Best Stocks for a Starter Stock Portfolio

The Fed’s hawkish monetary policy stance to tame the hot inflation is increasing recession fears. However, many analysts believe a soft landing is possible. Given the uncertain market conditions, fundamentally sound stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) might be best for a starter stock portfolio. Read more...
Oct 5, 2022 | 11:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Avoid

The NASDAQ Composite has been facing significant turmoil due to successive rate hikes. As recessionary fears loom over the economy, beaten-down stocks DraftKings (DKNG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) might be best avoided until further notice. Read more…
Oct 6, 2022 | 12:50pm

Read More Stories

More Rivian Automotive Inc. Cl A (RIVN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RIVN News