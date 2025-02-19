As automation technologies advance, the robotics industry is increasingly investing in robotics to streamline production, reduce human errors, and improve safety in industrial settings across various sectors. This trend is accelerating as businesses seek to offset labor shortages and enhance productivity.

Given this positive outlook, investors might consider keeping an eye on three well-positioned robotic stocks, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), Fanuc Corporation (FANUY), and UiPath Inc. (PATH), which are poised for growth.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning is one of the key reasons for robotics adoption in manufacturing. In 2025, modern robotic systems are no longer limited to simple repetitive tasks—they can now interpret advanced data, make real-time adjustments, perform predictive maintenance, and work alongside human employees in collaborative environments. However, the global AI in the robotic market is projected to be worth $146.8 billion by 2033, growing at A CAGR of 28.1%.

As we all know, advancements are making robotics an essential component of smart factories. This transformative era is driven by key factors such as an increase in demand for automation in manufacturing to enhance efficiency and reduce cost and the growing adoption of robotics and healthcare for surgeries and rehabilitation solutions. Also, the global robotics technology market is anticipated to reach $372.59 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7%.

With that in mind, let’s evaluate the fundamental aspects of the above-mentioned three stocks, starting with the third pick.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

ROK is engaged in industrial automation and digital transformation solutions internationally. The company operates through three segments: Intelligent Devices; Software & Control; and Lifecycle Services.

On February 12, ROK announced a collaboration with NEO Battery Materials, an Ontario-based silicon anode active materials company, to aid the battery material manufacturer on its first North American facility, a 240-ton facility with the capacity to grow up to 5,000 tons of silicon anode material per year in Windsor, Ontario. This collaboration will make the silicon facility a creative manufacturing differentiator across the battery value chain.

On January 23, ROK expanded its Advanced Technology team by opening a new research lab in Prague, Czech Republic. This new team will work to address anticipated customer needs, validate the future of products, and identify opportunities and limitations of new technologies, adding research and technology capability to ROK’s existing facility in Prague.

In the fiscal first quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, ROK’s sales amounted to $1.88 billion, while its Lifecycle Services segment grew 4.8% from the year-ago value to $546 million. Its gross profit stood at $722 million. In addition, its net income came in at $184 million, and its EPS was $1.61.

Per the updated financial guidance for 2025, ROK forecasts revenue to be approximately $8.1 billion. The company expects EPS to be in the range of $7.65 – $8.85. Also, its adjusted earnings per share is forecasted to lie between $8.60 and $9.80.

Analysts expect ROK’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year (ending September 2025) to be $8.08 billion and $9.34, respectively. For the fiscal year 2026, its revenue is expected to increase 7.2% year-over-year to $8.66 billion, while its EPS is forecasted to settle at $11.13, indicating a 19.1% improvement over the prior year.

Moreover, ROK’s revenue and EBITDA have grown at CAGRs of 3.6% and 4.3% over the past three years, respectively. In addition, its levered FCF increased at 10.4% CAGR over the past three years.

Over the past six months, the stock has surged 14.6%, closing the last trading session at $301.15.

ROK’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Momentum and Quality. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Among the 78 stocks in the A-rated Industrial – Machinery industry, it is ranked #65. Click here to see the additional ROK ratings (Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment).

Fanuc Corporation (FANUY)

Based in Yamanashi, Japan, FANUY is a manufacturing company mainly engaged in the provision of Factory Automation (FA) machinery. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

For the nine-month period 2024 that ended on December 31, 2024, FANUY’s net sales amounted to ¥585.01 billion ($3.85 billion). The company’s gross profit came in at ¥212.77 billion ($1.40 billion), reflecting an increase of 2.8% from the prior year’s period. The company’s operating income grew 2.9% from the year-ago value to ¥110.49 billion ($727.48 million). Moreover, its net income came in at ¥105.62 billion ($695.34 million).

According to the company’s updated fiscal year 2024 guidance, FANUY expects net sales to be ¥791.90 billion and $1.675 billion. Its operating income is expected to be ¥152.30 billion. The company’s net income is set to be ¥139.20 billion.

Street expects FANUY’s revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 5.8% year-over-year to $1.35 billion. Its EPS is expected to remain stagnant to $0.03. Further, it topped the street revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Over the past three and five years, FANUY’s revenue income grew at CAGRs of 3.1% and 8.1%, respectively, while its total assets grew at 4.9% CAGR over the past five years.

The stock has gained 12% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $14.61.

FANUY’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #48 out of 78 stocks in the Industrial – Machinery industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated FANUY for Growth and Value. Get all FANUY’s ratings here.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

PATH is an enterprise automation and AI software company that provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a variety of international Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions.

On October 23, PATH announced the transformation of operations for Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare, and clinical enablement services, through its AI-powered automation. The partnership could position PATH as a frontrunner in AI-driven automation and deliver significant outcomes.

On October 22, PATH announced a strategic partnership with Inflection AI to integrate the UiPath Platform with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution, allowing enterprises to achieve more operational efficiency and effectiveness without compromising trust and AI security options.

PATH’s revenues for the third quarter (ended October 31, 2024) increased 8.8% year-over-year to $354.65 million. It reported a non-GAAP gross profit of $300.36 million, indicating a 5.8% growth from the prior-year quarter, while its non-GAAP net income for the quarter stood at $59.81 million or $0.11 per share. Also, the company’s non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow increased 12.2% year-over-year, amounting to $182.87 million.

As per the financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, PATH forecasts revenue to be between $422 million and $427 million. The company also expects a non-GAAP operating income of approximately $100 million.

The consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the fiscal year (ending January 2025) represents a 9.4% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.47 for the same period. For the fiscal year 2026, its revenue is expected to be $1.58 billion, indicating a 10.8% improvement over the prior year, and its EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 9.1% from the prior year to $0.51.

PATH’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20.3% over the past three years. Likewise, the company’s total assets have increased at a CAGR of 2.6% over the past three years.

PATH shares have gained 25.7% over the past six months and 19% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $14.90.

PATH’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a B grade for Growth and Quality. Within the A-rated Software – SAAS industry, it is ranked #10 out of 18 stocks. Click here to see PATH’s ratings for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

ROK shares were trading at $300.09 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.06 (-0.35%). Year-to-date, ROK has gained 5.47%, versus a 4.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

