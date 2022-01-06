Down More Than 80% in 2021, is Now a Good Time to Buy Shares of Root?

: ROOT | Root Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

ROOT – Root (ROOT) is a popular auto-insurance company that made its stock market debut in October 2020. Though the company is continuously improving its underwriting capabilities and fine-tuning its operating efficiency, the stock has plummeted more than 80% in price over the past year. So, given ROOT’s widening losses and negative profit margins, can its shares recover in the near term? Let’s find out. Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jan 6, 2022


Auto-insurer Root, Inc. (ROOT), in Columbus, Ohio, which utilizes data and artificial intelligence (AI) to determine rates for its customers, made its stock market debut on Oct. 27, 2020, with a two-million-share initial public offering (IPO). ROOT’s IPO is the largest IPO from an Ohio company so far and was the largest Insurtech IPO in 2020.

However, the stock has slumped 82.9% in price over the past year and 69.1% over the past six months and is currently hovering near its $2.84 all-time low, which it hit on Dec. 29, 2021.

While the auto insurance company reported better-than-expected growth in revenue for the third quarter, its widening losses are alarming. Furthermore, ROOT’s negative margins and growing operational expenses may prevent it from catching up with its larger peers.

Here is what could shape ROOT’s performance in the near term:

Inadequate Financials

ROOT’s revenue increased 85.7% year-over-year to $93.8 million for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. However, its operating loss grew 93.2% from its year-ago value to $126.9 million. Its operating expenses rose 89.9% year-over-year to 220.7 million. Also, the company’s net loss surged 56.1% from the prior-year quarter to $133 million, while its loss per share came in at $0.53. In addition, its net cash used in operating activities increased 284.3% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, to $364.3 million, while its cash and cash equivalents decreased 25% to $834.1 million over this period.

Weak Profitability

ROOT’s 0.79% trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales multiple is 51.3% lower than the 1.63% industry average. Also, its ROC, gross profit margin and net income margin are negative 56.7%, 13.5%, and 179.6%, respectively. Furthermore, its trailing-12-month cash from operations stood at negative $556.70 million, versus the $137.48 million industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ROOT has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. ROOT has a D grade for Value and Quality. The company’s negative profit margins and higher than industry valuations are consistent with these grades.

Of 55 stocks in the C-rated Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, ROOT is ranked #53.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view ROOT ratings for Stability, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

ROOT’s gross written premiums million jumped from $177 million in the second quarter to nearly $205 million, boosting its revenues in the last reported quarter. However, the company’s negative profit margin and widening losses in an intensely competitive industry could be concerning for investors. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average of $4 and $7.34, respectively, reflecting a downtrend. So, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Root Inc. (ROOT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ROOT has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF), Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), and Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ROOT shares rose $0.01 (+0.34%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, ROOT has declined -4.52%, versus a -1.34% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ROOTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FRFHFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UVEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PTVCBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More Root Inc. Cl A (ROOT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ROOT News