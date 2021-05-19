Radware Ltd (RDWR) and Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) are two prominent application delivery and cybersecurity solution providers that operate worldwide. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, RDWR offers real-time network attack mitigation devices, cyber-command and control applications, and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, among other cloud security services. RPD provides a cloud-native insight platform that allows customers to manage cyber security risk management programs.

The demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is growing rapidly in response to the increased frequency and intensity of cyber attacks. The working-and-learning-from-home trend has generated a surge in online fraud, phishing, ransom attacks, and data privacy breaches. Also, an increased level of infrastructure and application attacks have pushed organizations to quickly adopt sophisticated cybersecurity solutions to protect their client data and applications. Moreover, with companies seeking to create more secure and convenient digital customer experiences, their need to manage fraud prevention and security risks has increased. As such, cybersecurity solutions offered by RDWR and RPD should see a significant uptick in demand.

While RDWR has gained 22.2% over the past year, RPD has returned 68.7% over the same period. In terms of their past three month’s performance, RDWR is the clear winner with 3.9% gains versus RPD’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Movements

Last month, RDWR and Netsync joined hands to provide RDWR’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service to state, local and education (SLED) agencies in the United States as part of Netsync’s offerings. The partnership will allow RDWR to offer the widest security coverage with zero-day DDoS attack protection to its customers, while maintaining user data confidentiality.

On April 15, RDWR upgraded its Cloud DDoS attack mitigation capacity to absorb DDoS attacks of up to 8Tbps. Also, the company added a new cloud scrubbing center in Amsterdam, making it the 14th scrubbing center it has deployed globally. This should strengthen the company’s business and allow it to meet the increasing volume of attacks.

Last month, RPD acquired Velociraptor, a leading digital forensics and incident response open-source community. This should enhance RPD’s incident response capabilities and boost its product portfolio. But the acquisition is not expected to be material to the company’s financial results for calendar year 2021.

Recent Financial Results

In the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, RDWR’s revenues from its EMEA segment increased 16% year-over-year to $21.1 million. Its revenues from the Americas region rose 15% from the prior-year quarter to $33.7 million. Its non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2020. RDWR’s EPS increased 21.4% from the year-ago value to $0.17.

RPD’s total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $117.45 million in the first quarter, ended March 31. However, the company’s non-GAAP net loss came in at $1.43 million, while its non-GAAP net loss per share came in at $0.03. Its total operating expenses increased 20.6% from its year-ago value to $104.28 million. Furthermore, RPD reported a 72.8% non-GAAP gross margin compared to 73.4% in the prior-year period.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

RDWR’s revenue and total assets increased at CAGRs of 5.8% and 7.5%, respectively, over the past three years. In comparison, RPD’s revenues rose at a 27.45 CAGR over the past three years, while its total assets increased at a 56.3% CAGR over this period.

The Street expects RDWR’s revenue to rise 9.4% in the current year, and 9.4% next year. A consensus EPS estimate indicates a 15.4% increase in the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021. In comparison, analysts expect RPD’s revenue to increase 22.5% in its fiscal year 2021 and 19.1% in 2022. The company’s EPS is estimated to decline 60% in the current quarter.

Profitability

RPD’s trailing-12-month revenue is 1.7 times RDWR’s. However, RDWR is more profitable, with an 81.8% gross profit margin, compared to RPD’s 70.1%.

Also, RDWR’s 20% levered free cash flow margin compares favorably with RPD’s 18.9%.

Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month Price/Sales, RPD is currently trading at 9.38x, which is 85.4% higher than RDWR, which is currently trading at 5.06x. Also, its 160.64x forward EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than RDWR’s 22.92x.

RPD is also more expensive in terms of trailing-12-month Price/Cash flow (132.88x versus 21.63x).

So, RDWR is the more affordable stock.

POWR Ratings

RDWR has a B overall rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, while RPD has an overall D rating, which represents a Sell. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

In terms of Growth Grade, RDWR has an A, which is consistent with its earnings and revenue growth. In comparison, RPD has a C grade for Growth.

Also, RDWR has an A grade for Quality. This is justified because its 81.8% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 68.9% higher than the 48.4% industry average. However, RPD has a C grade for Quality, which is in sync with its lower-than-industry asset turnover ratio.

Of the 24 stocks in the D-rated Software – Security industry, RDWR is ranked #2 while RPD is ranked #20.

The Winner

The rising demand for cybersecurity solutions in healthcare, manufacturing and various other sectors should keep driving the demand for products and services offered by RDWR and RPD. However, RDWR appears to be a better buy, given its robust security and cloud offerings and strong cash balance. We believe its superior financials and strategic investments will help it perform better than RPD.

RPD shares were trading at $78.25 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.92 (-1.16%). Year-to-date, RPD has declined -13.21%, versus a 8.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

