Online casino and sports betting company Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) made its stock market debut last December, going public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group, Inc. The stock has gained 59.7% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $19.28, thanks to a series of positive developments for the company. On September 20, for example, RSI became the exclusive official sports betting partner of Magic City Jai-Alai. Also, RSI-operated BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com launched their own branded live-casino studios for Pennsylvania and New Jersey players earlier this month. However, the stock has declined nearly 11% year-to-date.

Because the NFL season is now in full swing, sports betting stocks like RSI are expected to attract increased investor attention. However, RSI faces intense competition from other players in the budding industry. Moreover, SPACs are subject to increased scrutiny from regulators. According to data from Woodruff Sawyer, shareholder lawsuits against post-merger SPACs rose to 15 through the first half of 2021, tripling from just five in 2020. In addition, according to a CFO Dive report, SPAC IPOs plunged 87% during the second quarter. Hence, RSI could also be negatively impacted.

The company reported losses in the second quarter. In addition, hedge fund interest in the stock declined recently. So, RSI’s near-term prospects don’t look very promising.

Here are the factors that could shape RSI’s performance in the coming months:

Increasing Competition in the Betting Space

Sports betting and online gaming activities have skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with several players vying for a share in the growing industry. According to a Research & Markets report, the online gambling sector is expected to grow at an 11.6% CAGR to $92.9 billion by 2023. While this could bode well for RSI, it also suggests increased competition. Many companies have been making deals to enter the industry. For example, last month, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced that it would be acquiring Score Media and Gaming Inc. Also, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has announced that it would be acquiring Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG).

Weak Profitability

RSI’s revenue increased 88.8% year-over-year to $122.80 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, its real-money monthly active users (MAUs) in the United States increased 128% year-over-year. However, its net loss came in at $3.77 million versus $50.59 million in the year-ago period. Its adjusted loss per share was $0.04 compared to $0.12 in the prior quarter. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at a $6.61 million loss f in the quarter, versus a $3.68 million gain in the year-ago period.

Moreover, RSI’s 31.30% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 12.8% lower than the 35.90% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month EBIT and EBITDA margins are negative, versus the 9.51% and 12.72% respective industry averages.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward EV/S, RSI’s 2.07x is 42.3% higher than the 1.45x industry average. Similarly, the stock’s 2.36x forward P/S is 99.2% higher than the 1.19x industry average. Furthermore, its 67.41x forward P/B is significantly higher than the 3.34x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects